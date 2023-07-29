7 best Minecraft magic mods (2023)

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, almost anyone can create third-party features for it. These features are shared as texture packs, data packs, and mods. Mods are incredibly popular in the community since they have the ability to add brand-new features like mobs, structures, and gameplay mechanics. Some of the most used types of mods are those that are magic-related.

Minecraft itself has several magical features like enchanting, flying, and more. However, certain mods take this factor to the extreme, not only changing the look of items and the GUI to look more mythical but also adding mobs and abilities that are even more mystical than what the vanilla version offers.

Listed below are some of the best magic mods for Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

7 brilliant magic mods worth checking out for Minecraft in 2023

1) Thaumcraft

Thaumcraft is one of the most popular magical mods (Image via Reddit/u/quatopine)

Thaumcraft is arguably the most famous Minecraft mod for magic and sorcery. It introduces a new way of magic called thaumaturgy, which players can practice to draw magic from physical objects and use them in various ways.

Players will start off by crafting a wand through which they can perform basic magic miracles.

2) Blood Magic

Blood Magic is another extremely famous magical mod (Image via CurseForge)

Blood Magic is another famous mod that has over 75 million downloads on the CurseForge website. It is an aggressive and somewhat gruesome magical mod that requires players to obtain and utilize blood to harness vast amounts of magical power. However, if players use the power to perform magic, it can prove quite fatal for them as well.

This is an excellent mod for those who want an edgy and dark magical mod.

3) Hexerei

Hexerei is a magical mod particularly related to witchcraft (Image via Reddit/u/joefoxeRS)

Hexerei is another fascinating Minecraft mod that adds a bunch of mystical and powerful items to the game that players can craft as witches with the help of various tools.

Players can collect and store special herbs and artifacts and use them to craft new items added by the moderator. The mod even adds a biome called Willow Swamp, with new trees, huts, and more.

4) Ars Magica 2

Ars Magica has features like casting spells, new bosses, and more (Image via Ars Magica 2 Wiki)

Ars Magica 2 adds loads of spells, mob bosses, new structures, and items to Minecraft.

To start the magical journey, players first need to find a pool of a special liquid called Essense. They then need to place a book inside an item frame on a two-block-tall tower right in front of the pool. This will give them the Arcane Compendium, from which their journey will begin.

5) Occultism

Occultism is a horror-magic mod (Image via Mojang)

If players want a horror-inducing magical mod for Minecraft, Occultism is one of the best. It adds a completely new ritual system that players can perform to summon spirits to automate tasks, store vast amounts of items, and create powerful enchanted jewelry and tools.

The mod also has a dictionary of spirits and in-game guides to help new players.

6) Astral Sorcery

Astral Sorcery allows players to use power from starlight and constellations (Image via CurseForge)

Astral Sorcery, as the name implies, allows players to harness powers from celestial bodies in space and use them to strengthen their in-game characters and enhance the world around them. It also adds loads of special items, blocks, and activities that players can interact with in order to obtain powers from constellations and other planets.

The mod has an in-game journal that guides new players through the features.

7) Magical Crops

Magical Crops is a simple mod that adds new crops to farm resources (Image via CurseForge)

In the vanilla version of Minecraft, players need to mine for hours, fight enemies, and travel the world in order to obtain resources. Through this mod, however, they can get various kinds of resources simply by farming magical crops. From lapis lazuli to copper, tin, lead, and other new earth materials, everything can be obtained by farming their special crops.

Magical Crops is the perfect mod for players who are into farming.