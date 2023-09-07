How to summon mob with armor in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there is a small chance that certain hostile mobs can spawn with armor parts or any item in their hands. For example, hostile mobs like zombies and skeletons can spawn with iron, gold, or even diamond armor. Since they don armor when they spawn, it acts exactly as it should in the game and makes it difficult to kill them.

Though mobs rarely spawn naturally with armor parts, there is a method of summoning them with any armor part you want.

Steps to summon a Minecraft mob with armor

1) Activate cheats in a world

Activate cheats to use commands in any Minecraft world. (Image via Mojang)

First, you must understand that to summon any mob on demand, you should be able to use commands, which won't work until and unless you have cheats enabled in the world.

If it is a new world, you can activate cheats right from the settings; otherwise, you will have to open the world to LAN from the pause menu and allow cheats from there. However, you must remember that if cheats are enabled in an existing world through LAN settings, they will not be active after you exit the world.

Once done, you will input the summon command, or any command, for that matter.

2) Using the summon command and adding armor parts to a mob

Parts of the command that will spawn a zombie with diamond armor parts in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you can press the forward slash button on the keyboard to open the chat box, where commands can be inputted. This is where the /summon command can be written, along with the mob name that you want to spawn. After that, the net values of each and every armor part must be written. This information is to tell the game to put a particular kind of armor on the mob.

Below is a complete command line that will spawn a zombie with every diamond armor part:

"/summon minecraft:zombie ~ ~ ~ {ArmorItems:[{id:diamond_boots,Count:1},{id:diamond_leggings,Count:1},{id:diamond_chestplate,Count:1},{id:diamond_helmet,Count:1}]}"

If you want to summon any other mob with these armor parts, you can change the mob's name in the command line. If you want the mob to wear any other kind of armor, you need to change the ID and replace 'diamond' with any other material.

Piglins, zombified piglins, and wither skeletons can also be summoned with any kind of armor in Minecraft. (Image via Sportskeeda)

This command will only work for hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, wither skeletons, piglins, and zombified piglins since these are the only two mobs that can wear armor parts naturally in the game (except wither skeletons and zombified piglins, who never spawn naturally with an armor part).