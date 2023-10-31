Minecraft Optifine mod adds premium witch hat cosmetic to celebrate Halloween

OptiFine recently announced that it will add a special limited edition skin customization to Minecraft: a witch hat that players can wear. It will be categorized as a cape and only be available for those who have donated to the modding team.

Here is everything to know about it and how you can obtain one.

OptiFine announces limited-edition witch hat in Minecraft for donors

On its official X account (formerly Twitter), Optinfine posted about the new witch hat that can be worn by players who have donated to the modding team. It also explained how players can activate the cape from within the game.

Expand Tweet

Commenting on the same post, Optifine stated that the witch hat will be available for a limited period of time and will be removed after eight days, on November 7, 2023.

Since the OptiFine performance mod is free to install for anyone, donations help its developers quite a lot. As a thank you, the developers are offering players this special OptiFine cape.

Though it is a custom witch hat, it is categorized under the mod's cape customization area since OptiFine also offers its custom cape to those who have donated money for their mod.

How to get the special OptiFine witch hat for Minecraft

Players need to donate to OptiFine to get their special cape and Halloween witch hat in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to donate to OptiFine by heading over to its official website and clicking on the Donate tab in the top row of options. Once the new page opens, input your username to activate the special cape. You can also select from a range of different colors for the cape.

Once this is done, click the yellow button to start the donation process. The donation amount is set at $10, and it cannot be changed. After the money is successfully transferred, you will be able to use the regular OptiFine cape and the new witch hat.

Option to change cape inside modded Minecraft with OptiFine (Image via Mojang)

Then head over to the download page and get the latest OptiFine version based on the Minecraft version. At the time of writing this, the mod is only compatible with 1.20.1.

After the mod is installed, it will have a custom version in the official game launcher. Launch the game, head over to settings, select skin customization, and then open the cape editor. This will essentially open another browser tab from where you can select the new limited edition witch hat.