Deep Dark Biome changes in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a revealed

Mojang recently released Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, the first official snapshot featuring all the new biomes and mobs that will be coming to The Wild Update in 2022. One of the most fascinating features is the new Deep Dark Biome, along with the Warden and Ancient Cities.

A month back, Mojang surprised everyone when they released their first experimental snapshot for the 1.19 update, which included all the Deep Dark Biome features, from the Warden to the darkness effect. However, in the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, they changed quite a lot in the new biome, and removed certain features as well.

All the changes in Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

5) Deep Dark Biome expanded

Deep Dark biome has been expanded (Image via Mojang)

In the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, Mojang added the Deep Dark biome with all the sculk blocks. Although it was already added to the first experimental snapshot, it has been expanded exponentially. Loads of sculk blocks can be seen spreading in the deepslate caves, and several sculk sensors and sculk shriekers will be present.

4) Sculk Shrieker inactive

Sculk shrieker (Image via Mojang)

Once players explore the Deep Dark biome in the new snapshot, they will notice one radical change from the previous experimental snapshot. Sculk shrieker blocks are usually activated from any player's sound and let out a ghostly shriek. However, they are inactive and will not get activated from sculk sensors. Of course, this is temporary and they will function normally in the official update.

3) No Darkness effect

Darkness effect is not present (Image via Mojang)

Since sculk shrieker blocks are not working in the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, and the darkness effect has also been removed from it. Even if players manually try to apply the effect on them via commands, they won't be able to, as the effect is not in the snapshot at all.

The darkness effect essentially darkens players surroundings drastically, making it hard to see anything. Sculk shriekers and Wardens will be able to apply this effect on to the players in the official update.

2) Ancient City is not present

Ancient City is not present (Image via Mojang)

Ancient City is also being completely removed from the latest snapshot. Even if players explore the entire Deep Dark Biome, they won't be able to find the new structure. It was last present in the first experimental snapshot. This structure will be the biggest in the game when it is released in the official update, and will have several chest loots and a mysterious center statue of the Warden.

1) Warden is not present

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

In the first experimental snapshot released by Mojang, players got to experience the most terrifying mob in the game: the Warden. However, in this latest Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, it has been temporarily removed. The mob summons when the sculk shrieker is activated, but this is not the case in this snapshot. Players won't be able to find the egg of the mob or summon it. Of course, this is temporary and the mob will be there in the final update of the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee