Top 5 changes and additions in the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

The Minecraft snapshot 22w11a was recently released by Mojang, and it features loads of exciting changes and additions. In 2022, Mojang plans to release an update to their sandbox title, called The Wild Update. It will be one of the most exciting updates the game has ever received.

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl The first 1.19 snapshot is now going out! In 22w11a you'll be seeing the Deep Dark, Frogs, and a bunch of new blocks. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr… The first 1.19 snapshot is now going out! In 22w11a you'll be seeing the Deep Dark, Frogs, and a bunch of new blocks. Enjoy! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The Minecraft snapshot 22w11a majorly features new mobs and new blocks as part of the new Mangrove Swamp Biome. Frogs, tadpoles, mud blocks, and mangrove blocks are added with the snapshot. Some changes can also be seen in the Deep Dark Biome as the game developers tread forward in releasing the official update soon.

Here are some of the most interesting changes in this latest snapshot.

5 best changes and additions in the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a

5) Added Frogs and Tadpoles

Frogs and tadpoles (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft snapshot 22w11a finally added Frogs and Tadpoles to Java Edition. These passive mobs will be a part of the Mangrove Swamp Biomes in the official update. Frogs are small mobs that can jump and croak. They might have different colors depending on the biome's temperature.

They can breed with seagrass and lay eggs, which will eventually spawn tadpoles. Tadpoles can be captured in a water bucket. These tadpoles can grow like frogs of different colors depending on which biome they grow in.

4) Added Mud and Mangrove blocks

Mud and Mangrove blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mud blocks and Mangrove blocks are the newest additions to the game. They will also be a part of the Mangrove Swamp Biome as well. Mud blocks will naturally generate in Swamps and can be crafted into mud bricks. They can also be made by using water bottles on dirt blocks.

Mangrove blocks are essentially part of the upcoming Mangrove trees. Players can explore the new wood type that is reddish in color. New types of blocks like Mangrove roots and muddy mangrove roots have also been added.

3) Deep Dark biome expanded

Sculk blocks have spread a lot in this snapshot (Image via Mojang)

In the first Minecraft 1.19 snapshot, Mojang added the Deep Dark Biome with all the sculk blocks and other features. However, in this latest snapshot, they have expanded the biome to a great degree. Sculk blocks are massively spread in this snapshot, almost covering the entire deepslate caves.

2) Sculk shrieker temporarily inactive

Sculk shrieker is inactive in this snapshot (Image via Mojang)

When players venture deep into the caves to find the expanded Deep Dark Biome, they will find loads of sculk shriekers. However, they won't shriek at any sound made by the player. In the Minecraft snapshot 22w11a, these blocks are completely inactive and will not let out a shriek or even summon the Warden. This is, of course, temporary, and they will function normally in the official update.

1) Warden has been removed temporarily

Warden is not present in this snapshot (Image via Mojang)

With the sculk shrieker inactive in the latest snapshot, the terrifying new mob has also been removed from it. The Warden has been completely removed from the snapshot, as players won't be able to find its egg in the creative mode inventory.

We don't know for sure as to why the mob was removed after the successful addition in the previous snapshot. This is temporary, and the mob will be there in the final update.

