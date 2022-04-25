Difference between blast furnace and regular furnace in Minecraft

Minecraft has tons of blocks that form the basic essence of the game. Each block performs a different function or comes under a few different categories.

Many blocks that are weirdly textured or have vibrant colors and tons of different variants are used for decoration and during building, while others have some specific uses.

Examples of blocks with specific uses (also known as utility blocks) include crafting tables, anvils, smokers, grindstones, enchanting tables, and the two types of furnaces, which will be the subject of this article.

Minecraft: Furnace vs blast furnace

Furnaces are essential blocks that play a prominent role in the player’s progression in survival mode. Along with the crafting table, the furnace utility blocks are some of the most widely used blocks in the game.

There are three blocks that play the role of a “furnace” in Minecraft. The smoker is a block used for the sole purpose of cooking food at a faster rate.

The other two blocks are the blast furnace and the regular furnace. The differences between these two blocks are listed below.

1) Regular furnace can smelt both food and ores

The regular furnace serves a collective purpose, as gamers can use it for smelting every item that can be cooked or smelted in the game. It can cook all types of food, like raw salmon, raw chicken, mutton, etc. It can also smelt ores like raw iron, coal ore blocks, raw gold, and more.

On the other hand, blast furnaces can only smelt ores and metals, the logic behind this being that if they are used for smelting food, it would potentially burn.

2) Blast furnace smelts ores faster

Blast furnaces are far more effective when it comes to smelting ores. They can smelt at twice the speed of a regular furnace, which can be extremely useful when crafting fresh gear in emergencies like PVP or being chased by a hostile entity.

3) Blast furnace nets low XP

One fact that many users might not know is that even though the blast furnace is twice as fast as the regular furnace, it also consumes twice the amount of fuel.

Another downside of the blast furnace in Minecraft is that it gives players fewer experience points when they retrieve its contents. Therefore, they are highly advised to use a lava bucket as a fuel source.

