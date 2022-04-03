Different levels of Depth Strider in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of different armor components, with each of those pieces contributing to an entire armor set. Each armor set is made up of four different armor pieces, which include a helmet, chest plate, leggings, and boots.

While the chest plate and leggings provide the highest amount of defense and protection to the player, the helmet and boots are important in their own way.

Both of these components can be enchanted with enchantments unique to them that give their wearer a significant advantage while traversing along the world of Minecraft.

The chest plate and leggings in an armor set are usually enchanted with enchantments like Protection and Thorns, while boots have a specific set of enchantments for them, which includes the depth strider enchantment.

Many know that moving underwater in the game is slow when the player has an un-enchanted gear set in hand. However, the depth strider enchantment allows players to move faster when underwater.

This can help escape or dodge attacks from hostile mobs or players faster and can make traversal much easier.

This article will talk about some important aspects of the depth strider enchantment in the game.

Minecraft: Everything players need to know about Depth Strider and its different levels

The depth strider enchantment, like many enchantments in the game, has three levels. Each level of the enchantment increases the wearer’s speed when they are underwater.

While Depth Strider I slightly increases underwater movement, Depth Strider III is massively convenient and allows the player to walk underwater as fast as they can walk on land.

Another angle this can be viewed from is that the depth strider enchantment decreases the amount of resistance or slowness that is applied by the water to a player’s movement.

This includes the amount of distance that the player is pushed across when a flowing body of water has contact with them. This particular action also includes an armor stand with a pair of boots that have depth strider imbued onto them.

Another aspect of the maximum level of depth strider, Depth Strider III, is that it increases the speed at which a player swims. Also, it is widely known that dolphins give the “dolphin’s grace” status effect to players who swim close to them.

This effect can be combined with the depth strider enchantment to allow players to move insanely fast through a body of water.

While the depth strider enchantment in Minecraft is designed only for boots, commands can be used to apply it to other pieces of gear as well. Surprisingly, it still works in most cases. For example, the enchantment can be applied to a helmet, which will then showcase its characteristics.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul