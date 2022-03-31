Different levels of the loyalty enchantment in Minecraft

Enchantments are a part of one of the most interesting game mechanics Minecraft has to offer. Enchanting allows players to make significant improvements to their weapons, tools, armor sets, and other items in the game. Most enchantments in the game are item-specific, meaning that they are specifically designed for an item or a class of items.

The trident is a unique weapon in Minecraft that can only be found underwater and has a rare chance of being used by the “drowned” mob. While they do a ton of damage if a player is struck with one of them, they can also serve as one of the most effective weapons in the game. Tridents can serve as both ranged and melee weapons. The ranged aspect of the trident also includes an option to charge it like a bow.

Four different enchantments can be applied to the trident in the game. These include Channeling (allows players to strike other mobs or surfaces with lightning during a thunderstorm), Impaling (deals some extra damage to aquatic mobs), Riptide (launches the player forward in water or rain), and the loyalty enchantment, which is the subject of this article.

What each level of the loyalty enchantment signifies in Minecraft

Loyalty is an enchantment that is specifically designed for tridents. It allows the trident to return to the player once it has hit its target. This ensures that the trident is not lost or misplaced, as finding another one can be quite difficult. However, according to the Minecraft Wiki, if a player dies after throwing a trident, it just drops as a random item and can be despawned after some time.

There are three levels of the loyalty enchantment: Loyalty I, Loyalty II, and Loyalty III. The increasing number or level of the enchantment indicates how fast the trident will return to the player who has thrown it.

A Loyalty I trident takes the longest to return to the player, with a Loyalty II trident taking a little less time. However, a trident enchanted with the Loyalty III enchantment returns to the player in the shortest time possible.

While the effects of the loyalty enchantment on a trident that is thrown can take place anywhere within the same dimension, it is imperative to note that tridents cannot travel between realms.

Therefore, if a Minecrafter is traveling from the nether dimension to the overworld and happens to throw their loyalty imbued trident in the nether, they will not receive it once they come to the overworld. The trident will be inside the nether, not despawn, and return to the player when they re-enter the nether.

