How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.22 Beta version

After the huge Minecraft 1.17 update, many developers went on vacation or took a break from game development. But, now they have started to return, and players can expect to see Java snapshots and Bedrock betas every week.

Today, Mojang released the Bedrock 1.17.30.22 Beta version. It is the third beta version for the upcoming 1.17.30 update.

Developers roll out beta versions before releasing an official update to reveal upcoming features, changes, and especially bug fixes.

The latest Minecraft beta brings changes to enchanting, cartographers, potions, and more.

This article is a guide on how to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.22 Beta.

Download Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.22 Beta version

Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Beta is available for free to all players who already have a copy of Minecraft Bedrock.

To download the beta version, players will have to participate in the beta program. But before taking part in the beta. players should know the following:

Realms is disabled in beta versions. Beta members cannot play with non-beta players.

Worlds created or opened in beta cannot be played on older Minecraft versions,

Beta builds do not represent the final quality of new features. Beta features are subject to change.

Joining beta will replace Minecraft with a version still in development.

Bedrock betas are only available for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Android devices. Unfortunately, players on other platforms cannot try beta versions.

Download Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Beta on Android devices

Players will first have to sign-up for beta on PlayStore. Search for Minecraft on Google PlayStore. Go to the official Minecraft page on PlayStore. On scrolling down, players will get the option to sign up for Minecraft beta. After joining the beta, install the latest Minecraft beta.

Download Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Beta on Windows10 and Xbox One

Downloading Minecraft beta is the same on both Windows 10 and Xbox One. Players will have to download Xbox Insider Hub app from their stores. After downloading Xbox Insider Hub, go to preview and regoster for Minecraft Beta. Once registered, players can download latest Minecraft beta from their stores.

As mentioned earlier, worlds loaded in the beta cannot be opened in previous Minecraft versions. Players should make a new world to test features and changes from Bedrock Beta.

Also read: Minecraft 1.17.30.22 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Edited by R. Elahi