"Dream, is this actually true?": Minecraft star's fans want yet another reveal, #dreampod trends on Twitter

Minecraft star Dream has broken the internet yet again (Image via Sportskeeda)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
Modified Oct 01, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Feature

When the word "Dream" is mentioned without context, it usually refers to an aspiration or perhaps a goal. Maybe it is sensations in a person's mind when they are asleep.

However, "Dream" can only mean one thing on social media: Minecraft player and YouTuber Clay.

100 million views on a video that’s absolutely insane ❤️ you all 🥺 https://t.co/andouCSdkH

Over the years, he has become such a sensation that breaking the internet and trending on social media has become child's play. Considered by many the most popular Minecraft YouTuber of this generation, none can deny his rise to fame has been unfathomable.

Earlier this year, he broke the internet after posting a picture of himself that sent fans into a frenzy. Although no face reveal was done, it was more than enough to spawn multiple trending hashtags and cause millions of fans worldwide to fall in love with him all over again.

Trending page has gone wild because of one dream photo "the pants, the hair, his hair, dream what, the gloves, hes so" once he face reveals, twitter is going to break completely https://t.co/3xG3ib6Pai

Well, it just so happens that the internet is breaking once more, as Dream fans take over Twitter and ask the Minecraft star questions by using the hashtag #dreampod. At the moment, it has just begun trending on the platform and is likely to last for a while.

Fans trends #dreampod to get Dream's attention and answer some burning questions

Followers are currently asking the internet personality various questions using the hashtag #dreampod. These inquiries range from asking him for references to certain tweets from the past, choosing a new outfit for Halloween, and keeping good on his word about talking about anything.

dream is this actually true though cause there's a lot of silence here haha #dreampod https://t.co/0KkvHV1BBg

Of the questions and statements being made, one particular inquiry has left fans with butterflies in their stomachs. A Twitter user asked if Patches (Dream's cat) would be interested in dating her cat, Pepper. They wrote:

hey #dreampod

my cat pepper has a crush on patches and this is her shooting her shot. i promise pepper is very sweet and will treat patches well. let me know what patches says. https://t.co/XtdvhsXxSj

While there has been no answer yet, fans are not giving up until he responds and provides them with an acknowledgment, or at the very least drops a hint. Here are some of the other questions that they have been asking under the hashtag #dreampod.

This u rn ? #dreampod https://t.co/vkgs8PrUtS
#dreampod i hope the future merch plushies are as big as this :) #dreamfanart @Dream_Fanart https://t.co/sOSQBdcqOY
#dreampod address what was said before this https://t.co/aFFm4K5OdH
#dreampod PLEASE CONSIDER https://t.co/95BVjcEnqm
#dreampod is this you? https://t.co/YA0UaKIuWn
He liked the rainbow shoes! 🌈
#dreampod #dream #DreamFanart https://t.co/DW431SJHJS
#dreampod DO YOU REMEMBER ME????? https://t.co/vehMS2p2Gj
#dreampod how you gonna say ghost aren’t real but then make merch with ghost’s on? https://t.co/OVhcMk7Zzi
#dreampod What hair loss stage are you at old man ? https://t.co/RZxcat7jHj

Also Read

#dreampod @dreamwastaken how would you describe happiness ? ik happiness is different for everyone but i wanna hear your meaning for it

It's unclear if Dream will eventually get around to answering the questions. However, for most in the community, the thought of him seeing their questions on social media is more than enough.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
