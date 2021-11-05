Dream and MrBeast created their own Squid Game in Minecraft and the results were hilarious

In a recent video, philanthropist MrBeast, who is famous for coming up with hilarious challenges and donating tons of money, recreated Squid Game in Minecraft. .

MrBeast posted a video where 150 players participated in a massive Squid Game challenge on his gaming channel. The reward for winning the competition was a staggering $45,600.

Many popular Minecraft streamers like Dream, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and more participated in MrBeast's Squid Game challenge in Minecraft. With these personalities, the video obviously turned out to be a laugh riot.

Dream, TommyInnit, Sapnap, Karl and more participate in MrBeast's Squid Game challenge in Minecraft

On October 14, 2021, MrBeast posted a video titled "$45,600 Squid Game Challenge!" on his Gaming channel on YouTube. In the video, he had 150 players participate in every challenge from the popular Netflix show Squid Game.

In the movie, the reward was 45.6 billion wones. That's why MrBeast kept $45,600 as the reward for this Minecraft challenge. The first challenge was the most iconic game, "Red Light, Green Light", where 40 players lost their lives. MrBeast decided when participants should run or stop.

Dream survives (Image via YouTube/MrBeast Gaming)

Dream was among the last participants who completed this game. At 2:45, Dream took a calculated risk and made it to the finish line. He said:

"oh my gosh, that was risky that was risky."

In the second game, 110 participants were split into three teams. Each team had to collect blocks and recreate the shape given to them. The last team to finish would be eliminated. Karl and TommyInnit lost this round, but Tommy was happy as he didn't want any spoilers. He said:

"At least I don't have to get spoilers now."

The next round was a tug of war between the red and blue teams. Both teams were placed on one block wide long load. The goat was to knock off every member of the opposite team.

After a fierce fight, the red team went all out against the blue team as Dream started screaming, "Kamikaze!" Sadly, the red team lost the game and was eliminated. Dream was allowed to participate despite losing.

Dream falls (Image via YouTube/MrBeast Gaming)

The second last game was glass stepping stones. Many participants lost their lives here, including Dream, after jumping on the wrong glass platform. Sapnap and two other participants made it to the titular Squid Game.

Sapnap wins (Image via YouTube/MrBeast Gaming)

Sapnap defeated the other two participants in a melee battle and won MrBeast's Minecraft Squid Game challenge game. He gave away $5,000 to the other two finalists. The entire video was entertaining and hilarious at the same time.

