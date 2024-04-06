Dusty Decorations mod for Minecraft: All you need to know

The Dusty Decorations mod for Minecraft is great if you want to add a little bit of a rustic aesthetic to the game. As the name suggests, this mod is focused on decoration and adds many new blocks with unique textures so that you can turn your base into an impressively detailed area filled with bookshelves, fruits and vegetable stands, jars, hanging knives, and much more.

This is especially useful if you're building a small town or a large city. With all that comes with it, it's definitely one of the best Minecraft mods you can try.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dusty Decorations mod; what it comprises and how to install and play it.

Dusty Decorations mod for Minecraft

Examples of items in the Dusty Decoration mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge)

While the Dusty Decorations mod can be used to decorate any place, the best way to use the items in the mod would be to decorate and add detail to a coastal town with a port. The impressive thing about this mod pack is how detailed every item is as well as how many items the mod pack has.

Some of the items that come with the mod pack include

Hanging items like fish and knives.

Shelves.

Food barrels containing potatoes, apples, cod, and berries.

Hars, cutting board, paper stack, anchors, treasure map, glass and wood buoys.

Cooking pots, frying pans, stacks of utensils, bowls, shelves, etc.

As one can guess, there are several items in the mod. Note that items like the rope are interactìve as they can be climbed. Another important thing to note is all the blocks in the mod pack can be crafted in survival mode.

Coming to download and installation, the mod is available to download from Curseforge. All you need to do is head over to the website and search for the mod, whose developer is flint_mischiff.

Here's how the Dusty Decoration mod pack looks (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge)

Once downloaded, you'll need a mod loader like Fabric or Forge to run the mods. Since this mod is only compatible with Forge, its loader will be required. Once Dusty Decorations has been downloaded, here’s how you can install it to Minecraft.

Click on the search button from the Windows desktop and search for %appdata% .

. This will open a folder. Find .minecraft and then open it.

and then open it. Look for the mods folder.

folder. Copy the mod file that you just downloaded and paste it into the mods folder.

That's all you need to do. Run the modded version of Minecraft and you are good to go.