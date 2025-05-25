Dynamic Lighting deserves to be a vanilla feature in Minecraft

Even though Minecraft is the most popular game in the world and has sold hundreds of millions of copies, its vanilla version still has some of the most basic graphics. There are no reflections, realistic textures, directional lighting, or shadows. Thankfully, there are many shader packs that use newer engines to bring realistic graphics to the game and one of the best settings most shaderpacks have is dynamic lighting.
An argument can be made that dynamic lighting is one of the few features that should be in vanilla Minecraft as well.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Reasons why the Dynamic Lighting feature should be added to vanilla Minecraft
Dynamic Lighting saves torches
First, players must understand what dynamic lighting means. It is a feature that is usually seen in shaderpacks in Java Edition. Since the shader pack uses a new lighting system, it allows them to use dynamic lighting. This feature empowers any hand-held light-emitting item to illuminate the area around the player.
This means that if players hold a torch, the item will illuminate the area around them.
One of the main reasons it should arrive in Minecraft is that it might help players save several torches, especially when exploring temporary caves. In the vanilla version of the game without shaders, players are required to place torches in order to illuminate an area. With dynamic lighting, they are no longer required to do so since they can hold a torch and walk, illuminating the way ahead.
Players can save torches while exploring caves they do not intend to return to.
Dynamic Lighting adds more realism
Another major reason for bringing dynamic lighting to the game's vanilla version is that it looks very realistic. When players are holding a light-emitting block or item, it is natural that some light will emit through their hands and land on their surroundings.
No light comes from a sea lantern in the vanilla version, as shown in the picture above. With dynamic lighting, however, the surroundings illuminate when players hold the sea lantern, making the game realistic.
Since Mojang is gradually adding more realistic features to the vanilla version, they could also add this light feature to improve Minecraft.
