Dynamic Lighting deserves to be a vanilla feature in Minecraft

Even though Minecraft is the most popular game in the world and has sold hundreds of millions of copies, its vanilla version still has some of the most basic graphics. There are no reflections, realistic textures, directional lighting, or shadows. Thankfully, there are many shader packs that use newer engines to bring realistic graphics to the game and one of the best settings most shaderpacks have is dynamic lighting.

Ad

An argument can be made that dynamic lighting is one of the few features that should be in vanilla Minecraft as well.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why the Dynamic Lighting feature should be added to vanilla Minecraft

Dynamic Lighting saves torches

Players can explore without the need to place torches to see ahead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players must understand what dynamic lighting means. It is a feature that is usually seen in shaderpacks in Java Edition. Since the shader pack uses a new lighting system, it allows them to use dynamic lighting. This feature empowers any hand-held light-emitting item to illuminate the area around the player.

Ad

Trending

This means that if players hold a torch, the item will illuminate the area around them.

One of the main reasons it should arrive in Minecraft is that it might help players save several torches, especially when exploring temporary caves. In the vanilla version of the game without shaders, players are required to place torches in order to illuminate an area. With dynamic lighting, they are no longer required to do so since they can hold a torch and walk, illuminating the way ahead.

Ad

Players can save torches while exploring caves they do not intend to return to.

Dynamic Lighting adds more realism

Dynamic lighting looks a lot more realistic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another major reason for bringing dynamic lighting to the game's vanilla version is that it looks very realistic. When players are holding a light-emitting block or item, it is natural that some light will emit through their hands and land on their surroundings.

Ad

No light comes from a sea lantern in the vanilla version, as shown in the picture above. With dynamic lighting, however, the surroundings illuminate when players hold the sea lantern, making the game realistic.

Since Mojang is gradually adding more realistic features to the vanilla version, they could also add this light feature to improve Minecraft.

Read our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!