Easiest way to break bedrock in Minecraft

Bedrock is a block in Minecraft that cannot be broken if you are in survival mode. It has become one of the most iconic blocks, partially because of its very nature. The noisy-textured grayish block is found at the bottom of the Overworld realm, both at the top and bottom of the Nether realm, and as a bedrock fountain in the End realm.

Though bedrock is unbreakable, Minecrafters have come up with various tricks and contraptions to remove it from the world. The main purpose of removing bedrock is so that you can freely create a Nether portal network and certain farms in the Nether ceiling, which is made up of completely flat bedrock blocks.

Of course, players can break the bedrock block in creative mode or with commands, but breaking it in survival mode is the main challenge. Here is a simple method to remove bedrock in Minecraft.

Steps to easily remove bedrock blocks in Minecraft

1) Resources needed

You will need these blocks and items to successfully break a single layer of bedrock in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must collect certain blocks and items to create the contraption that will break a single layer of bedrock. Though there are several more complex methods that will require a lot of resources, this is a simple method to remove only one bedrock block.

Here is the list of items needed:

Trapdoor

Twelve obsidian blocks

Two pistons

Two TNT blocks

Lever

Torch

Ender pearl

A few ladders

Flint and steel

Remember, the number of resources mentioned above is only for a single attempt. There is a high chance that you could fail on the first attempt since it requires extremely accurate positioning and timing. Hence, you can double the resources mentioned above so that you have enough to try multiple times.

A large amount of obsidian blocks and flint and steel is also mentioned in the list since it can allow you to quickly create a Nether portal and exit into Overworld if you are unable to break the bedrock block.

2) Find the highest bedrock block in the Nether ceiling

Throw ender pearl at the edge to teleport to the Nether ceiling in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though there are ways to break any bedrock block located in all three dimensions, for this example, we will be looking to remove the Nether ceiling's bedrock block since it is the most frequently removed by players.

You need to head to the Nether realm and reach the ceiling of the realm. You will soon start seeing bedrock blocks after a point. What you are looking for is a bedrock block that is at Y level 127. Open the debug screen by pressing F3 (Java Edition) or calculate which bedrock block is at Y level 127 by seeing your own position coordinates.

Once found, you need to place ladders on the bedrock block and throw an ender pearl in between the bedrock on Y level 127 and another block at Y level 126. If done correctly, you will teleport to the Nether ceiling. Right after entering it, make sure to place a torch on the block through which you teleported to indicate which one you need to remove.

3) Prepare the contraption

The entire contraption needed to remove the bedrock block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

You can now start building the contraption that will remove the bedrock block, as shown above. The bedrock block on which the piston is present is the one that needs to be removed.

Once the entire setup is complete, you need to change the right-click mouse binding to any keyboard button. This is because you need to place a piston as quickly as possible right after the TNT explodes.

Once done, you need to switch the lever that is standing in front of the closed trapdoor. After the lever switches and the TNT is activated, open the trapdoor so that you can get stuck underneath it.

Sneak towards the activated piston and start spamming the right-click keyboard bind with another piston in hand; do so at the top corner of the obsidian block adjacent to which the piston is present.

Once the explosion occurs, the previous piston will be destroyed, and you will place a new one immediately. This will essentially remove the bedrock block underneath it.