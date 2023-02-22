5 best Minecraft farms to build on top of Nether

The Nether Roof is a fascinating location in Minecraft. Though it is a barren, flat surface with nothing but bedrock blocks, it allows players to set up useful structures that help them gather resources and travel long distances in the Overworld.

Apart from creating a nether portal network that enables fast travel in the game, users can also create several kinds of farms on top of the nether roof. Once they get to the top of the nether by throwing an ender pearl at the edge of the bedrock ceiling, certain mob farms can be easily built to gather all sorts of items.

Use Nether roof to create these 5 useful Minecraft farms

1) Gold farm

Gold farm can be created with the help of Zombified Piglins in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though players might not always need gold since it is the worst material to craft gear, they will greatly benefit from having a gold farm once they start crafting and using golden food items.

Hence, a gold farm can be built with the help of zombified piglins as they drop gold nuggets and ingots upon death. Players can create a gold farm on the Nether roof, right above the Nether Wastes biome, since that is where zombified piglins are most common.

2) Wither Skeleton Farm

Wither Skeletons can drop rare wither skulls upon death in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Wither skeletons are dangerous hostile mobs that spawn in the Nether Fortress. These dark-colored skeletons are larger in size and attack with their swords. Players usually try to farm them to obtain rare wither skulls that can be used to summon the Wither boss mob.

Though players mostly create a wither skeleton farm in the fortress, it can also be built on top of the nether where there is no distraction or irregular generation.

3) Hoglin Farm

Hoglins are an excellent source of cooked pork chop in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Hoglins are another hostile mob in the game that usually spawns in the Crimson Forest biome. Upon death, they drop raw porkchop just like regular pigs; however, they are quite scared of warped fungi, so much so that they run away from them.

Hence, this behavior can be used in farms where hoglins spawn and are strategically scared with a warped fungus from one side. When they run in the opposite direction, they can fall into a lava pit, killing them. Hoppers and chests present right underneath the lava can collect cooked pork chops.

4) Ghast Farm

Ghast team is tough to obtain in Minecraft, hence their farm can be built on Nether roof (Image via Mojang)

Ghasts are one of the most annoying hostile mobs in the game that fly around the Nether and shoot fireballs at players. Once killed, their loot is also hard to obtain since it can drop into areas players cannot access. Hence, a farm can be built that traps and kills them.

This farm can be constructed on top of the Nether, right above the soul sand valley where they most commonly spawn; however, making a ghast farm can be extremely tough as they are not an easy mob to deal with.

5) Magma Cube farm

Magma Cube can be farmed to gather magma cream in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Magma cubes are hostile mobs that spawn in the basalt delta biome. They are similar to slimes and jump towards the player and attack them. Once they are dead, they drop magma cream, which can be used to create certain potions.

Hence, players can also create their farm at the top of the Nether realm. The farm must be above the basalt deltas for magma cubes to spawn.

