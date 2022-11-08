Easiest way to find diamonds in Minecraft

Diamonds are still one of the most beloved items in Minecraft. It is the second-strongest resource in the game and is primarily used to craft different tools, weapons, and armor. Almost every player who has ever played the game knows about diamonds and their importance and popularity.

Unfortunately, this mineral is not the easiest to obtain in Minecraft. They are the rarest when it comes to Overworld minerals and are hardly found in chest loot. Players have spent hours searching for a handful of them. However, if they know exactly where to look, they can drastically increase their efficiency and save time.

Some tips to easily get diamonds in Minecraft

Mine at Y level -58

Y level -58 is the best place to mine for diamonds in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mining is still considered the best and easiest way to obtain diamonds in the game. For many years, these precious minerals were generated deep underground at around Y levels 11 and 12. However, this recently changed when Mojang released the new 1.18 update. In this update, the entire world generation mechanics changed as they expanded on cave systems and mountains.

This in turn changed the ore generation as well. Hence, diamond ores now generate way below the previous Y level in deep-slate caves. They must be mined at Y level -58, which is at the deepest depths of the Overworld.

Diamond ore generation after Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

As per the chart released by Mojang regarding ore generation, it shows how the ore will generate more as players dig deeper. However, after a point, they will hit bedrock blocks which will decrease their mining efficiency. That's why Y level -58 is always recommended.

Use Fortune enchantment

Pickaxe with fortune enchantment will yield more diamonds from a single ore block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once players reach the correct mining level for diamonds, they must also have the best tool to get the most out of each ore block. Enchantments are certain magical powerups that can unleash a tool's full potential. While mining ore blocks specifically, players can use fortune enchantment on their pickaxe.

This powerup helps to extract more of these resources from a single block. Usually, each ore block yields only one diamond. With fortune enchantment, this rate can go up to four per block. Hence, always use this enchantment while mining these ore blocks to increase efficiency.

Use Haste status effect while mining

Players can either apply Haste or Haste 2 status effect to increase their mining speed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Certain special status effects are only available to players with beacons. One of them is called 'Haste' which drastically increases the mining speed of a player. Since they have to mine through a lot of deep-slate to find a few diamond ores, this effect can greatly help them reduce the time taken.

Beacons are made from nether stars, glass blocks and obsidian. Players can even go all out to apply the second level of Haste effect to further increase the mining speed.

