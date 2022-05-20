Easiest way to get Master Trader achievement in Minecraft Bedrock

The Master Trader achievement is one that is exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The achievement is for trading for a whopping 1000 emeralds with villagers. This is quite a daunting task, as most of the trades available to players that grant emeralds require either numerous resources or items that are difficult to obtain.

However, there are things that players can do to speed up the grind and turn this achievement from a multi-day slog into a trade grind between the many different professions of Minecraft, as well as an excuse to build some cool farms.

A guide for getting Minecraft’s Master Trader achievement

Librarians

The trades offered by a librarian (Image via Minecraft)

The librarian will buy paper for emeralds, which is easy enough to do, as paper farms are efficient and easy to build.

They also buy books that can be crafted easily with the leather that a player’s cow farm will produce, assuming they are also setting up trades for the butcher villager. This makes this a good potential multi-trade villager.

Cartographers

The trades offered by a cartographer (Image via Minecraft)

Cartographers have two main trades: paper and glass panes. Glass is much more annoying to get and should be avoided if possible.

However, paper is an easy trade to make emeralds off, as sugar cane farms are very easy to build early in the game, even in an automated fashion. This means that players can have much more time gaining sugar cane for mass trading than some other materials.

Clerics

The trades offered by a cleric (Image via Minecraft)

There are two potentially interesting trades that cleric grants players on the achievement grind. The first will be available as soon as the cleric gets their job, as it is a novice trade. This trade is rotten flesh for emeralds and it requires quite a bit of the resource, with a base of 32 flesh trading for one emerald.

However, if the player gets lucky and finds a zombie dungeon, they can make an XP farm that will drop an abundance of rotten flesh, making this trade much more manageable.

The second trade is for nether wart, which can be farmed in massive amounts, both manually and automated, making it another easy trade.

Butcher

The trades offered by a butcher (Image via Minecraft)

The butcher has many trades that are not unreasonable for this grind. Specifically raw chicken, mutton, beef, and dried kelp blocks. All three of the raw meats will, while being farmed for, drop other items, such as wool, leather, or feathers, that can be traded with different villagers for emeralds. This makes them good contenders for multi-trade farms.

Kelp is an easy material to farm in huge amounts, meaning the requirement for blocks is not nearly as bad as it seems.

Farmer

Farmers feature many trades that are easy to fulfill the requirements of, and which are beneficial for the players as well.

Players can sell nearly any of the crops they farm to the farmer in the late game once golden carrots become the normal foodstuff. While not the most efficient trade, the ease of access cannot be overstated, making these very easy emerald trades that players should not pass up on.

Fisherman

The trades offered by a fisherman (Image via Minecraft)

There are two trades of particular interest for the fishermen, sticks and boats. Both of these can be obtained while farming wood, and there are also other villagers who trade for sticks, making it possible to double up on this trade.

Outside of this, fishermen trade for many of the raw fish available in the game, which are very easy to get using an AFK fisher.

Fletcher

The trades offered by a fletcher (Image via Minecraft)

Having a stick trade means the fletcher works wonders when combined with the fisherman. In addition, there is a trade for string, which makes this a good villager to use if the player makes a mob farm out of either a regular spider spawner found in dungeons or a cave spider spawner found in mineshafts.

Mason

The trades offered by a mason (Image via Minecraft)

Masons are an interesting village to trade with, as they are willing to pay good emeralds for the player’s mining scraps.

For example, the mason will buy granite, andesite, and diorite, three blocks many players have a distain for and will be more than happy to part with. They also buy smooth stone, which the player should have an abundance of once they get a silk touch pickaxe.

Shepherd

The trades offered by a shepherd (Image via Minecraft)

If the player has a sheep farm set up to facilitate trades with the butcher, then there is no reason not to trade with the shepherd as well. They will buy the wool that the sheep farm produces, as well as any dyes that the player is able to farm for by way of flowers, lapis, or even skeleton farms for bone meal.

Good combinations

The trick to completing the achievement quickly is to stack up villager trades that benefit from the same farms. Shepherds and butchers both benefit from sheep farms, as the butcher will buy the meat and the shepherd will buy the wool.

Other interesting combinations are librarians and cartographers for paper farms, fletchers and fishermen who benefit from wood farms, librarians and butchers which both benefit from cow farms.

There is no shortage of interesting combinations that can be made from the trades listed above, so players should tailor a combination that works for their playstyle.

These combination trades should immensely cut down on the time needed to trade, accelerating the achievements progress by a big margin.

