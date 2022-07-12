Easiest way to make an emerald farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Players can use a variety of resources in Minecraft. Each resource aids progression while also helping the player in other ways.

For example, gold doesn't directly aid players in their primary progression path (at least until they defeat the Ender Dragon, after which ancient debris and Netherite come into play). However, it is immensely important when traveling to the Nether dimension and interacting or trading with piglins.

This happens because if players do not wear at least one piece of gold armor when in view of piglins, they become hostile towards the player.

Other resources like wood, iron and diamond fall under the direct progression of weapons, tools and armor pieces.

Emerald is one of the most unique resources in the game. Although its rarity has increased, and it can now be found at higher levels within the Overworld, it is still extremely valuable and is primarily used as the game’s currency.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

How to make the simplest emerald farm in Minecraft 1.19

This farm is a raid farm that can provide up to 3500 emeralds every hour. It also provides other resources (around 72) like weapons, armor, tools, blocks, arrows, food, banners, over 350 Totems of Undying, some potions and even saddles.

The build is the brainchild of a Minecraft YouTuber by the name of Rays Works, who has over 350,000 subscribers as of July 2022.

An overview as to how everything in the build works will be given below. Players are advised to thoroughly follow the tutorial above and make their own alterations if necessary.

Since this is a raid farm, players need to start by establishing a village. This may prompt them to start making or placing an entire collection of cottages and villagers around. However, the only requirements for a village in Minecraft are a villager and a bed.

Additionally, it is highly recommended that players build their farm near a pillager outpost. This is because players will need to acquire the Bad Omen status effect in order to start a raid. This effect is obtained by killing a raid captain, who can be found inside or near a pillager outpost.

After the one bed-one villager “village” has been established, players must make sure the villager inside is secure and out of danger. Fortunately, this is easily managed as the farm relies on the villager being alive and therefore places the raiders at the very top of a tower.

To start a raid, all the player needs to do is get the Bad Omen status effect and stand near the village. To prepare for the spawning of the raiders, players will first need to go high up and build a platform. The YouTuber in the tutorial has used ice blocks for them to spawn on.

Players must remember that there must be no block or object above the raider spawning platform, as that stops them from spawning.

Players should then make a small stone enclosure of size 5x5, which is the same as the platform above. They must fill this enclosure with water, making it flow towards the center of the enclosure.

The hole here takes all the loot from above to the storage area filled with chests below. Additionally, the YouTuber has placed lava on each side above the platform to combat the possibility of ravagers spawning and getting pushed above by the number of entities in such a small area.

This is quite a simple design, not unlike some skeleton farms out there.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far