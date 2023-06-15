Editor Mode for Minecraft Bedrock Edition: All you need to know

Minecraft allows players to unleash their creativity and embark on endless adventures within customizable worlds. However, certain players seek greater autonomy and flexibility to shape their creations according to their desires. Whether it involves altering the terrain, introducing structures, or tweaking game rules, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition presents an exciting addition known as Editor Mode, catering to the needs of these creative individuals.

What is Editor mode?

Editor Mode is a multi-block editing experience that helps players easily craft high-quality worlds in Minecraft Bedrock. It is available in the Preview edition of Bedrock, a separate installation from the regular game that lets players test new features and provide feedback to the developers.

Editor Mode lets players create projects, which are like worlds but with more editing options and tools. Players can customize the name, export settings, and standard options of a Minecraft world, including game mode, difficulty, cheats, seed, and more.

Furthermore, they can access various tools to select, relocate, duplicate, insert, rotate, populate, substitute, or eliminate blocks within their projects. Additionally, the crosshair mode empowers them to position blocks individually, while brushes offer the freedom to adorn blocks with diverse shapes and sizes.

How to get Editor Mode?

Players need a Windows 10 (or higher) computer with a keyboard and mouse to get Editor Mode. Editor Mode is not available on mobile devices. They also need to have Bedrock Edition installed on their computer.

To access Editor Mode, players need to install the Preview edition of Minecraft Bedrock from the Minecraft Launcher or the official website. The Preview edition is a separate installation from the regular game that lets players test new features and provide feedback to the developers. It may have bugs or issues that are not present in the regular game.

How to use Editor Mode?

Overview of Editor mode in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

Players need to create a project or open an existing one to use Editor Mode. A project is like a world but with more editing options and tools. Players can configure the name, export settings, and the usual settings for a world while creating a project.

After creating or opening a project, players can use various tools to edit their project world. The tools are located in the menu bar at the top of the screen or in the windows that can be moved, minimized, or closed.

The main tools are:

Navigation Tool: Allows players to move around their project world using keyboard and mouse controls.

Selection Tool: Allows players to select blocks in their project world using different shapes and modes.

Crosshair Mode: Allows players to place blocks individually or use brushes to paint blocks with different shapes and sizes.

Menu Bar: Contains menus for file operations (such as save, open, export), edit operations (such as undo, redo), view options (such as grid lines), help resources (such as quick start), and more.

Players can also use keyboard shortcuts or keybindings to access some tools or functions faster.

How to save or export a project?

Start new projects with Editor mode in Bedrock (Image via Mojang/Microsoft)

To export a project as a playable world for Bedrock Edition (.mcworld file), players must go to the File menu and select Export World. They can also use the Ctrl+E keyboard shortcut. Exporting a project will store it in a folder called Exported Worlds in their AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang folder.

To open a world created from a project, players must launch the regular Minecraft Bedrock Edition (not the Preview edition) and go to the Play menu. They should see their exported world in the Worlds tab. They can also import their exported world to other devices that support Bedrock Edition.

What are the benefits of Editor Mode?

Editor Mode is a feature that gives players more control and customization over their creations in Bedrock. It allows them to:

Create high-quality worlds with ease and efficiency

Use various tools to edit blocks in their project world

Customize the UI settings to suit their preferences

Test new features and provide feedback to the developers

Export their projects as playable worlds for Bedrock Edition

The existing version of Editor Mode is currently in its initial preview phase and is subject to significant changes influenced by player feedback. It should be emphasized that this functionality may include glitches or complications not present in the standard game. However, Editor Mode presents an excellent chance for players to immerse themselves in the limitless domains of their creativity and imagination within Minecraft Bedrock, showcasing great potential and possibilities.

