Minecraft Bedrock update release date: What you need to know

Minecraft enthusiasts will be delighted to know that a new update is coming soon to overhaul the game. Called Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales, the update will be released on June 7 for Bedrock edition players. It will incorporate several fun and creative additions into the game, like digging up old elements, riding camels, and accentuating your armor. Here's what you can expect from this update and how to get it.

Minecraft Bedrock edition update: Everything you need to know

What is Bedrock edition?

Bedrock edition is a version of Minecraft that works on Windows 10/11, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, Android, and Fire OS. It gets updated regularly to fix problems and add new elements. The last one was 1.19.30, which came out on November 25, 2022, and had a lot of fixes and changes.

What is Trails and Tales update?

Trails and Tales is the next big update for Bedrock edition and will come out on June 7. It was first announced at Minecraft Live 2022 on October 15, 2022, followed by a name reveal at Minecraft Monthly on March 2, 2023. The update will add the following:

Archaeology: A new feature that lets you find old things from different cultures using a new tool called a brush.

Cherry grove biome: A new place that looks very pretty with pink leaves and new wood sets. It has cherry trees that give you cherry blossoms.

Camels: A new mob that you can ride in the desert.

Armor Trimming: A new thing that lets you change how your armor looks with different colors and patterns using a smithing upgrade at the smithing table.

Other Things: The update will have many other additions, like signs that hang from chains, bamboo, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

How to get the update?

To get the update on your device, you need to do these steps:

For Windows 10/11: Go to Microsoft Store and look for Minecraft for Windows 10/11. Then select Downloads and Updates.

For Xbox: Go to My Games & Apps > Updates > Choose Minecraft.

For PlayStation: Go to Library > Purchased > Choose Minecraft > Check for Update.

For Switch: Go to Home Menu > System Settings > Data Management > Software Update > Via the Internet.

For iOS: Go to App Store > Updates > Choose Minecraft.

For Android: Go to Play Store > My Apps & Games > Updates > Choose Minecraft.

How to try out the new additions?

Some new features in the Trails and Tales update are already available for testing as experimental additions in betas and previews. These are unfinished and may change or have bugs before the final release.

To turn on experimental features on your device, you need to follow these steps:

For Windows 10/11: Download the Xbox Insider Hub app from Microsoft Store and join the Beta program.

For Xbox: Download the Xbox Insider Hub app from Store and join the Beta program.

For PlayStation: Download the Experimental Gameplay Preview app from PlayStation Store under Add-Ons.

For Switch: Download the Experimental Gameplay Preview app from Nintendo eShop under Downloadable Content.

For iOS: Sign up for TestFlight and install the Minecraft Beta app.

For Android: Sign up for Google Play Beta and install the Minecraft Beta app

The Bedrock update will incorporate archaeology, cherry blossom biome, camels, armor trimming, and more. Players can test some of these as experimental features in betas, previews, and snapshots before the final release.

