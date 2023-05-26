How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.10.20 beta/preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition took another step toward the 1.20 Trails & Tales update with its latest 1.20.10.20 Preview on May 25, 2023. The Bedrock beta offers plenty of changes, tweaks, fixes, and additions. Among them are improved vanilla/Java Edition parity, the ability to crawl, and weather/audio repositioning to appear around the camera's perspective instead of the player's location.

Since Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is available on console, mobile, and Windows-based PC platforms, players can utilize Mojang's Preview Program to opt into the edition's beta/previews to sample new content before it is fully released. This not only includes content from the 1.20 Trails & Tales update but also updates that will arrive after it.

However, for Minecraft fans who may not know how to download the latest preview or opt into the program, it doesn't hurt to review the process.

How to download/install Minecraft Previews on each Bedrock-compatible platform

Thanks to the phasing out of Minecraft Bedrock's beta program and the ushering in of the preview system, diving into new and experimental game content is incredibly easy. However, only certain Bedrock platforms have the ability to opt-in to the program, which is something to keep in mind.

Previews are accessible for Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11, Android, and iOS. Mojang and Microsoft have come together to ensure that no matter which platform players are using, they can do so in the shortest time possible.

Downloading the Preview on Xbox consoles:

From your dashboard, open the digital storefront or the Xbox Game Pass library if you have an active subscription. Open the search field and search for "Minecraft Preview" and press Enter. Open the preview's store page and select the Download button. It should come free of charge if you already have a copy of the game purchased on your account or if you have an active Game Pass subscription. After the download completes, simply open the app and enjoy.

Downloading the Preview on Windows:

If you haven't already, download the Minecraft Launcher either from the game's official site or via the Microsoft Store. If you have the application already, open it to begin. Select Bedrock/Windows Edition from the game list to the left of the window. On top of the game's splash art, select the Preview tab. Click the green Install button. The launcher will download all the necessary assets automatically and keep them updated each time a new preview is released. Once the installation is complete, the game should open automatically. If not, you can press the green button again, which should turn into a play button after the preview download. Additionally, if you have access to Xbox PC Game Pass and an active subscription, you can open the library and follow the same steps seen in the Xbox console section to download the preview for PC.

Downloading the Preview on Android:

Open the Google Play Store app. Search for Minecraft in the store and open its product page. Scroll down the page until you find a section labeled "Join the beta" and tap the accompanying join link. Your game app should update automatically. If it doesn't, scroll back up to the top of the page and tap the Update button. Exit the store, open the Minecraft app, and enjoy.

Downloading the Preview on iOS:

Head to the URL https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and join Apple's Testflight Program for the game. Sometimes the beta program is full, and you may need to wait for some time until a slot opens. Once you've signed up for Testflight, your game app should update automatically. If it doesn't, be sure to open your app store and check for any outstanding updates. When the download process is finished, open the game and have fun. Keep in mind that you'll need to log in at least once per month to keep your account from being removed from Testflight due to inactivity.

That's all there is to it. Thanks to the Preview Program, players can keep track of all the current content updates to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's experimental releases. No additional work is needed, you can simply dive into the game, and the update process will handle itself.

