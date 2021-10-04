Enchanter in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

With so many hostile illager mobs in Minecraft: Dungeons, it's worth taking a little time to recognize each and develop strategies when fighting them to avoid any unforeseen trouble.

A mob serving a support role with other hostile mobs, enchanters can use their abilities to buff their allies and make them stronger. They appear similar to evokers, sporting dark red robes with gold trim. They also possess turbans with a diamond at their center and smaller ones placed on their shoulders. Their outfit is complete with a cape lined with gold and a large tome to activate their enchantments.

Minecraft: How enchanters behave on the battlefield and where they can be found

An enchanter (center-left) buffs nearby hostile mobs evident by the purple trail of magic (Image via Mojang)

Compared to most hostile mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, enchanters only really have two behaviors. They either enchant their allies or can perform a light basic attack if they are within melee range of a hero. By linking with nearby mobs up to a maximum of two, enchanters can buff the stats of other hostile mobs. The mobs must be alive and within range of the linking magic, which can be seen by its purple color emanating from the enchanter. If the enchanter is killed, its spell ends immediately, and the hostile mobs it is buffing revert to their normal state.

If an enchanter is cornered or approached closely in melee range by a Minecraft Dungeons hero, it may attempt to slam its book onto the hero with a melee attack. As a spellcaster, enchanters don't spend much time working on their physical prowess, and the melee-based basic attack deals a paltry amount of damage compared to other hostile mobs. This is in line with most spellcaster mobs in Minecraft Dungeons, as they serve ranged damage and support roles.

Enchanters can be found in Minecraft Dungeons in a large number of locations and missions, appearing commonly alongside other illagers and hostile mobs. In total, enchanters can be found in the following areas:

Also Read

Creeper Woods

Creepy Crypt

Woodland Mansion

Woodland Prison

Soggy Swamp

Soggy Cave

Pumpkin Pastures

Arch Haven

Cacti Canyon

Redstone Mines

Fiery Forge

Highblock Halls

Underhalls

Obsidian Pinnacle

Frosted Fjord

Lost Settlement

Lone Fortress

Windswept Peaks

Gale Sanctum

Gauntlet of Gales

Colossal Rampart

End Wilds

Broken Citadel

Enchanters also possess an ancient variant known as the First Enchanter, which spawns at minimum with Critical Hit, Echo, and Freezing enchantments at minimum when they spawn in Minecraft Dungeons' Ancient Hunts. Additionally, they possess minions in the form of ten enchanted husks that possess the Swirling enchantment, making battling the First Enchanter itself difficult when dealing with a team of additional mobs that are called to its defense.

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far