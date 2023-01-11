Every arthropod mob in Minecraft

The world of Minecraft is full of mystical wonders, and one of the essential parts of it is mobs. These are entities that spawn in various places and roam around.

Often, players would look for specific mobs to kill in order to obtain the items they could drop. Mobs in Minecraft can be classified into three groups based on their behavior: passive, neutral, and hostile.

Here is the list of all arthropods in Minecraft

The game has a ton of different mobs that players will encounter while on their journey. A category of the mobs that players will find mostly in the Overworld is arthropods. All bug-like mobs fall into this category. Here are all the arthropods in Minecraft:

Spiders

A spider (Image via Mojang)

These are among the oldest and most commonly seen arthropods in the game that players will find in the Overworld. Surprisingly, this creepy mob is not always hostile.

It will attack the player when the light levels around it are below 12. For the rest of the time, spiders will only attack the player if triggered. When a player kills a spider, it can drop up to two strings.

Cave spiders

A cave spider in a mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

This is a variation of spiders that are smaller in size and venomous. While exploring the maze-like mineshafts of Minecraft, players may come across a lot of cave spiders. This is because mineshafts may have multiple cave spider spawner blocks.

If the player is attacked by one of these venomous mobs, a poison effect is inflicted. The effect lasts seven seconds on normal difficulty and fifteen seconds on hard.

Bees

Bees in a meadow biome (Image via Mojang)

Bees are the most recent arthropod to be added to the game since the 1.15 update. This mob is arguably the least scary arthropod and is the only one that players can breed.

The meadow biome in Minecraft will always have a beehive, and inside one of these are usually three bees. Killing a bee can be pointless as they do not drop any items. This mob behaves passively as long as the player does not attack, break, or harvest its nest.

Endermite

An endermite (Image via Mojang)

It is the smallest hostile mob in Minecraft and is extremely rare as it does not spawn naturally. When a player throws an ender pearl and it lands, there is a 5% chance of an endermite spawning. The interesting thing about endermites is that endermen are hostile towards this mob.

Silverfish

A silverfish (Image via Mojang)

Silverfish is another rare mob that is relatively small. This notorious mob is hostile and hides inside broken, infested blocks. When a player hits a silverfish, it will call other silverfish in the area.

Players will find quite a few silverfish in strongholds, as this structure has a lot of infested blocks and a silverfish spawner. The spawner is always right next to the end portal. Like bees, they do not drop any item upon their deaths.

How to deal with arthropods

The Bane of Arthropods is an enchantment that allows players to easily deal with these bug-like mobs. An axe or sword with this enchantment will deal significantly more damage, especially if the enchantment level is high.

