Every Minecraft mob and biome added through community voting

Minecraft, renowned for its expansive and dynamic world, has embraced a unique approach to game development by integrating a community voting system. This system empowers players to have a direct impact on the game's evolution, allowing them to vote on new features such as mobs and biomes.

This method of player engagement is not just a nod to the community's importance but a strategic move that aligns game development with player preferences.

Every Minecraft biome and mob that has been added through community voting

Since its inception, community voting in Minecraft has been a significant feature during major events. It provides a platform for players to express their preferences and influence the game's direction.

The addition of new content through this voting process has led to the introduction of diverse and engaging elements in the Minecraft universe, reflecting the varied interests of its global playerbase.

Community voting in Minecraft: A brief history

Minecraft's community voting system began as a novel idea to engage the game's vast and diverse playerbase. This democratic process, initiated at major Minecraft events like Minecon, invites players to vote on what new content they would like to see in the game.

The inclusion of community voting has not only heightened player interest but also ensured that updates are in line with player preferences.

Mobs added through community voting

The Mob Vote in Minecraft has played a significant role in shaping the game's content since its inception in 2017. Each year, players have been given the opportunity to vote for new mobs, with the winners being added to the game. Here's a detailed look at each year's Mob Vote and the mobs involved:

2017 Mob Vote

The Phantom haunts players who have not slept for 3 days (Image via Mojang)

In this inaugural vote, players were presented with four options: the Barnacle, a hostile water mob, the Phantom, a flying mob, the Great Hunger, a lizard-like mob, and the Wildfire, a Blaze-styled boss mob

The Phantom won, adding a new dynamic to the game as it attacks players who haven't slept for three days.

2018 Mob Vote (Minecraft China)

The cute and cuddly bamboo-loving panda (Image via Mojang)

The global edition of Minecraft did not host a Mob Vote in 2018, focusing instead on a biome vote. However, in the Chinese edition, players chose between the Crocodile, Giant Panda, Golden Monkey, Deer, and Pink Dolphin. The Giant Panda came out on top, a decision that was region-specific and exclusive to Minecraft China at the time.

2019

This year also saw no Mob Vote, as the focus was on a biome competition.

2020 Mob Vote

The illuminating glow squid (Image via fandom.com)

After a hiatus, the Mob Vote returned, offering choices between the Moobloom, a Mooshroom variant, the Iceologer, an icy hostile Pillager, and the Glow Squid. The Glow Squid emerged victorious and was added to the game, while the Iceologer later appeared in Minecraft Dungeons.

2021 Mob Vote

The friendly and curious allay (Image via fandom.com)

The options were the Allay, a wisp-like mob, the Glare, which hates darkness, and the Copper Golem, capable of pressing buttons. The Allay won, becoming a significant addition to the game's lore and gameplay.

2022 Mob Vote

The sniffer can find ancient seeds with its powerful nose (Image via Mojang)

This vote introduced the Sniffer, an ancient mob, the Tuff Golem, and the Rascal. The Sniffer, with its intriguing backstory and unique features, was the clear winner.

The Sniffer loves to use its powerful nose to locate ancient seeds.

2023 Mob Vote

The rolling armadillo has won the 2023 mob vote (Image via Mojang)

The contenders were the Armadillo, Crab, and Penguin. The Armadillo, known for its Wolf Armor capabilities, won in a close battle against the Crab.

The Mob Vote has become a cornerstone of community engagement, allowing players to directly influence the game's content. This annual event has added diversity and fresh challenges, contributing to its enduring popularity.

Biomes added through community voting

The introduction of community voting for biomes in Minecraft marked a new era in the game's development, deeply involving players in the game's evolution.

2018 biome chooser

The taiga has received an overhaul as players chose it as the biome via vote (Image via Mojang)

This was the first instance of biome voting in-game. Players had the choice between the Desert, Taiga, and Savanna biomes. The Taiga biome, with its promise of berry bushes, fox mobs, and campfires, captivated interest and emerged as the winner, leading to its inclusion in the game.

2019 biome vote

Players can find endless adventure in the mountains biomes (Image via fandom.com)

The following year, players were presented with the options of Badlands, Swamp, and Mountains. Each biome had its unique features: the Badlands were to have tumbleweeds and vultures, the Swamp was to introduce mangroves and frogs, and the Mountains promised new snow features and goats.

The Mountains biome won the vote, resulting in the extensive Caves & Cliffs update, which significantly overhauled the mountainous terrains in the game.

These biome votes have not only added depth and variety to the blocky world but have also demonstrated the game's commitment to community-driven development, allowing players to have a say in the game's ongoing creation and expansion.