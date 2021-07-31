Every type of Minecraft pig mob ranked

Pigs have come a long way since Minecraft was first released. It’s been a decade since Minecraft made its debut, and there were only seven original mobs in the game. One of those classic mobs was the pig, which still exists.

With nearly every Minecraft update, new mobs are being introduced. There are now five mobs inspired by the original pig (excluding the creeper, which was created after a pig was coded incorrectly during game development).

Considering how players can benefit from these mobs, here is how every Minecraft pig mob is ranked.

Every pig mob in Minecraft ranked from worst to best

5) Piglin brute

Piglin brutes are arguably some of the most annoying mobs in `Minecraft. These pig variants can make exploring bastion remnants simply unbearable.

Piglin brutes are the stronger, angrier versions of piglins. No matter what, they are always hostile toward players. What’s worse, piglin brutes are quite difficult to fight and can inflict serious damage onto those who dare to enter a bastion.

Because piglin brutes exist as a detriment to Minecraft players, they rank last out of all pig mobs.

4) Zombie piglin

Zombie piglins are one of the most abundant neutral mobs in Minecraft. These mobs roam the nether in excessive amounts and typically mind their own business - so long as a player does the same.

When unbothered, zombified piglins will essentially ignore players. When hit, however, chaos can ensue as every single zombie piglin in the vicinity will ambush the player who started the fight.

Zombified piglins don’t have much to offer, so players are better off not interacting at all to avoid any issue.

3) Hoglin

Hoglins are found in the crimson forest biomes of the nether. They are less human-like than their other nether counterparts, the piglins.

These mobs are large and strong. Hoglins can fling Minecraft players during an attack and even reach them from farther distances than normal mobs could. This makes hoglins difficult to battle at times.

However, hoglins act as the main, most reliable food source in the nether. Hunger management can be frustrating in the nether dimension as food options are entered. Hoglins are the easiest solution to starvation while stuck in the nether realm because they drop pork chops, just like overworld pigs. This makes them incredibly valuable and helpful.

2) Piglin

Piglins can be found roaming nether wastes biomes or guarding a bastion remnant. These mobs are considered neutral. While they typically tend to attack nearby players, a pigin’s wrath can easily be avoided by wearing some form of gold armor to blend in with the mobs.

These mobs are also great for trading. Piglins give players an assortment of random items in exchange for gold ingots. This is a strategy many speedrunners take on, as piglins will sometimes provide ender pearls during their trades, which are essential for beating the game.

Overall, piglins are dynamic pig mobs. However, players should beware: mining gold around a piglin will aggravate the mob, regardless of whether or not a player is wearing gold.

1) Pig

Taking the top spot on this list is the classic, regular pig. Interestingly, the original pig is the only Minecraft pig mob that is found in the overworld rather than the nether.

The pig has clearly remained a staple in Minecraft for good reason. Firstly, pigs are great sources of food as cooked porkchops help keep players full for longer than some other foods. Plus, pigs can easily be farmed with enough supply of beetroots, carrots or potatoes.

Another awesome aspect about pigs in Minecraft is the fact that players can even ride these mobs. This can be accomplished using a saddle and a carrot on a fishing rod to guide the way.

