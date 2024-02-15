Fan animates the entire GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft

Minecraft fans are nothing if not industrious, oftentimes well beyond the game itself. While creating innovative and beautiful builds and mods is one thing, other fans create their own animations with the game's stylings, and this was seen in a recent Reddit post by the user u/D4nvetter. They shared a video by Boranium Art, which recreated the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer in Mojang's signature style.

Although reception toward the video itself was positive, many players took umbrage with u/D4nvetter reposting the video without crediting Boranium Art on YouTube, and others pointed out that their title was misleading. The Reddit post read "GTA VI Trailer - Animated in Minecraft," but the video was created using third-party animation software.

Minecraft fans discuss Boranium Art's GTA 6 trailer recreation

Minecraft fans absolutely loved the recreated trailer by Boranium Art. The animation was undoubtedly thoroughly detailed and captured the scenes of the original Grand Theft Auto VI trailer perfectly. According to Boranium Art's YouTube channel, the video was animated in Blender before being rendered in Unreal Engine 5.

Many Minecraft fans also pointed out the various Easter Eggs that Boranium Art placed in the video. One included several appearances of Herobrine, the cryptic evil doppelganger of Steve initially created among fans but eventually being referenced by Mojang. Whatever the case, players were blown away by the animation's accuracy to the source trailer and its tongue-in-cheek references.

Meanwhile, more than a few fans noted that the character animation style was heavily reminiscent of Minecraft: Story Mode, a narrative-based spin-off developed by Telltale Games. Some even joked that this fan animation was proof that a new in-game season of Story Mode was finally in development.

As players joked that the iteration of GTA 6 that this fan animation depicted wouldn't arrive until 2035 (a jab at GTA 6's release date being slated for 2025), some fans took umbrage with u/D4nvetter reposting Boranium Art's video without crediting them.

Although the video itself does bear Boranium Art's name in the opening, it's considered common courtesy to cite a Minecraft content creator's work when it's shared in this fashion. However, u/D4nvetter didn't seem fazed.

The lack of attribution did leave some commenters thinking that u/D4nvetter created the original video. Reposts of the video also surfaced on r/GTA6 without attribution as well, though these were removed in turn. Despite the confusion and dissatisfaction stemming from the lack of credit, players universally praised the trailer on both Reddit and YouTube for Boranium Art's masterful work.

Hopefully, Boranium Art will receive plenty of praise in the form of likes and YouTube subscriptions for their work, as Minecraft fan animations of this quality aren't easy to create. Their other projects include the recreation of famous movie and video game scenes as well as recreating trailers for works like Oppenheimer, 300, and The Last of Us. Given their talent, credit for their work is certainly due.