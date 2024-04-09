Fans should expect a major announcement in April's Minecraft Monthly, and here's why

Minecraft has seen some major changes in recent months and fortunately, they have all been met with positive reviews. While players eagerly await the Minecraft 1.21 update and all the features, items, weapons, and mobs being added, one question remains unanswered; will there be more additions and what will the official update be named?

That said, players can expect a major introduction in April’s Minecraft Monthly. Let’s find out why.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and solely based on the writer's opinions.

April’s Minecraft Monthly expectations

New wolves have been added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft 1.21 update is massive; the game has received new neutral and hostile mobs, weapons, structures, blocks, and countless minor updates. The game also added the much-needed wolf armor, armadillo, and trial chambers. With so many major additions, players are still unaware of the update's official title.

The previous year, the official name of the update was revealed in March’s Minecraft Monthly. Before the next official update drops, April seems to be the right time for the reveal. Going by the speculated release date of June 7 for the 1.21 update, only two months are left for the name to be released.

The official name of the update will reveal a lot about the direction Mojang Studios will take with the game. It will also reveal the focus areas of the game the developers will be working on and by looking at the April Fool’s update, it is safe to say that the developers are working hard to add a lot of new content to the game.

The mace is a new addition to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another important question is whether the developers will add more content/items to the game or not. We have already seen it getting plenty of new features and any new content would make the update even better. The Potato Dimension update also showed that the developers can make useless items, such as the poisonous potato and the fletching table useful.

Long overdue, a new weapon called the mace was also added to Minecraft recently. What’s impressive is how the mace has been implemented into the game. While it is an extremely powerful weapon, players can only leverage its true strength by practicing and mastering it. This added layer makes it even more interesting.