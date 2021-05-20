5 best Minecraft enchantments for leggings

In Minecraft, there are four different sections in a suit of armor, helmet, chestplate, boots, and leggings. The leggings are the section that covers a player's legs and offers a decent amount of protection, depending on what type of armor it is. Every area of this armor can be enchanted, and each piece has its enchantments.

This article dives into the enhancements for leggings.

The various enchantments for leggings in Minecraft

#1 Unbreaking

The unbreaking enchantment is essential for any player looking to survive tough battles. This enchantment gives the armor extra durability, allowing the player to withstand more hits than usual. The unbreaking enchantment comes in levels I, II, and III.

#2 Protection

The protection enchantment can be applied to any armor, and this includes leggings. This enchantment allows the player to take less damage each time they're hit because it offers extra protection. This enchantment comes in levels I, II, III, and IV.

#3 Thorns

Thorns is another enchantment that can be added to a player's armor, and instead of adding defense, it gives a bit of offensive advantage. The thorns enchantment damages any enemy that attacks the player. With the armor equipped, it can be pretty helpful in dire situations. This enchantment comes in levels I, II, and III, with three offering the most damage.

#4 Mending

The mending enchantment is unique and isn't only used on armor but also tools and weapons. This enchantment takes a portion of the experience players earn and uses it to mend the durability of whatever is enchanted with it. This enchantment is only available at level I, and brings a unique element to a player's Minecraft gameplay.

#5 Fire Protection

This enchantment one offers extra protection against fire. This fire protection enchantment comes in levels I, II, III, and IV, with four offering the most defense against fire.

Others

Blast Protection

The blast protection enchantment gives players an extra layer of defense against anything that might explode. This includes both creepers and TNT. This practical enchantment comes in levels I, II, III, and IV.

Projective Protection

This one offers extra defense for any projectile in Minecraft, which includes arrows. Projectile protection enchantment comes in levels I, II, III, and IV.