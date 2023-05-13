5 best Minecraft prison builds

Minecraft is not just a game, it's also a great way to learn how to build things and make structures, whether you're looking for the perfect skyscraper, a simple surival home, or something more creative, like a Minecraft prison build! If you've ever played the game, you're aware that the game is much more than just a collection of building blocks. You can build anything you can imagine in this imaginative sandbox. Players have built tons of astounding things in the game. This article will be a list of the best Minecraft prison builds.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The coolest Prison builds in all of Minecraft

5) Prison In City

For a prison in the middle of a city, you can build it right in the center. You'll need to make sure that there are no houses or other structures nearby and that you're far enough away from buildings so that they won't be in danger of any prisoners who try to make an escape. This would be an incredible build for those who enjoy to play roleplay servers.

If you want to build a small town prison, this is a build that could also be used for that. It has a nice fence that will serve as a buffer zone between safe zones like towns. The YouTuber TSMC made this prison tutorial.

4) Accommodating Prison

The Accommodating Prison is a comfortable and safe place to live in Minecraft. It has been designed to be private, secure, and comfortable. It's as if it's not just a prison, it's so great it seems like it also is an apartment complex that offers bedding options for its residents! This Prison build would be a great build to hold prisoners in on a prison server.

This build is perfect if you want a quiet place where you can get away from outsiders while still having access to all the amenities of life. This build would work well for those playing Survival, as it's extremely big and great for keeping players safe from hostile mobs. The popular YouTuber HALNY made this incredible tutorial.

3) Federal Prison - Maximum Security Prison

The Federal Prison is a great example of how to build a Minecraft prison. There are tons of different types of cells, all with their own unique features and purposes.

One of the types is the Maximum Security Cell Block, where prisoners will be sent if they are deemed too dangerous for other prisons or jails. This block includes an open cell with an iron door and little to no windows, but it also comes with some awesome wall decorations that you can use if you want to decorate your prison cell (and remember: don't forget about your friends!).

If something happens inside these walls - whether it's breaking the rules or just being a bad person - then guards will know right away who did what wrong! This would be an incredibly fun build to use to play with friends. The build was constructed by the YouTuber Jaxs Money.

2) Gigantic Prison In City

The Gigantic Prison is a massive, sprawling fortress that can house 50+ prisoners and guards. It's also full of other things: beds for resting or sleeping off a hard day's work, shops where you can buy food (or just some essentials), and you could even make a well-stocked library with bookshelves full of great reads. Prison education is very necessary.

You might wonder how this prison differs from other default prisons we've discussed so far: there are no walls separating anything inside the fence; instead, there's just one giant central courtyard where everyone lives together in harmony (or chaos). This makes it easier than ever before because it will be extremely easy to find your cell after returning from the outside. The YouTuber Rockkieran7 was the creator of this incredible tutorial!

1) Medieval Prison

The Medieval Prison is a great prison to build in Minecraft. It's medieval, which makes it look like something out of a movie or video game. You can make the walls higher and thicker to keep prisoners locked up, but if you don't want them to be too unhappy, only let them out on special occasions.

The prison has many features that make it fun to play with, such as a gate leading into the outside world; it would be fun to make this build in the middle of an ocean or high up on a mountain, making it seem almost impossible to escape. This build was made by the Minecraft YouTuber LionCheater.

