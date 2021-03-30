Top 5 uses for arrows in Minecraft

An arrow is a projectile in Minecraft that can be used for a few different things. Those things can include meeting the requirements for achievement. And maybe a player needs a better way to despawn animals and mobs.

Arrows can also be used for neat Redstone tricks and sending something or someone a dose of a potion. An arrow can do more than be useful as a projectile weapon in Minecraft.

There are roughly five things that players can do with arrows in Minecraft.

5 things players can do with arrows in Minecraft

#1 - Hunting

Chicken: Image via Mojang

Hunting in Minecraft is a key part of a player's survival. Players can attack animals with a melee weapon to despawn them. However, players who wish to avoid chasing down animals can despawn them using a bow and arrow.

#2 - Redstone

Target with Redstone: Image via Mojang

Target practice can be made more interesting to players that enjoy Redstone. The target block in Minecraft can be used to activate Redstone machines. A player can shoot the target to activate a Redstone setup.

#3 - Traps

Tripwire trap: Image via Mojang

Arrows can be a great addition to a trap. A trap that involves arrows can be found in the jungle temple in Minecraft. Players can set off a tripwire that sends an arrow to them via a dispenser.

#4 - Potions

Potion of healing arrow: Image via Mojang

An arrow can have the same effects as a potion. Players can do this by dumping the potion into an empty cauldron and dipping an arrow in it. The potion arrows can be shot at whoever needs a dose of the potion it's coated with.

#5 - Achievements

Image via Mojang

There are a few different achievements that a player can get by using an arrow.

The archer achievement is a simple achievement that can be easy for players to get. This achievement in Minecraft is gained when a player kills a creeper using a bow and arrow.

Another achievement that seems fairly simple is the bullseye achievement. Getting the bullseye achievement requires hitting the center of a target. A target can be made out of Redstone dust and a hay bale.

The sniper duel achievement is a bit more difficult to get. Getting this achievement requires shooting and despawning a skeleton from over fifty blocks away.