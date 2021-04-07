There are five uses for ore in Minecraft that players have noticed in the game.

Mincefrat ore is a series of stone blocks that contain useful material. Different types of ore require the player to use stronger pickaxes. An example would be that diamond ore can be mined using an iron pickaxe and stronger. Using a stone pickaxe would cause the diamond ore to take longer to break and not leave behind the diamond. Mining and smelting ore is a good start for XP when a player starts in a new world. Ore in Minecraft can have different uses in the game depending on what the ore is of. Coal ore will drop coal that can be used for fuel. However, emerald ore will drop emeralds that can be used to trade with villagers.

Top 5 uses for ores in Minecraft

1) Smelting

Some of the ore found in Minecraft will drop themselves after a player has mined them with a pickaxe. These need to be placed in a furnace or a blast furnace with fuel. Smelting the ore turns it into an item that can be crafted into other things. Ores in Minecraft such as iron and gold ore can be smelted down into ingots. Ingots can then be used by players to craft other items. Smelting ore into items can be a good source of XP for beginners.

2) Mine for specific material

Some types of ore will drop the item that is inside rather than itself. Players that mine Diamond ore will find that it drops diamonds instead of diamond ore. Other types of ore that drop their corresponding items include coal ore, emerald ore, Redstone ore, and more. Mining ore is one way for a player to obtain XP when starting in a new world.

3) Emeralds and trading

Players mining emerald ore in Minecraft will find that it drops emeralds instead of ore. Emeralds can be used to trade with villagers for other items. Other materials can be sold for emeralds by interacting with villagers that have certain jobs. Emerald ore is considered an incredibly rare ore to find in the Minecraft overworld. However, players can work around this by finding seeds that contain known locations for emerald ore.

4) Redstone and tecnology

Redstone ore will drop Redstone powder when a player mines it with a pickaxe. The Redstone powder can then be used for advancements in technology. Things like clocks and compasses can be made on a crafting table using Redstone. There are plenty of other things that can be done with Redstone powder after a player has mined Redstone ore. Some of the things players can do with Redstone powder can be found in the list in this article link.

5) Ancient debris

Ancient debris is a recent addition to Minecraft that was added to the nether update. Ancient debris is considered an ore that drops itself when mined by a player. The ancient debris ore can be smelted into netherite scraps. The netherite scraps can then be combined with gold ingots on a crafting table to make netherite ingots. Netherite ingots are then used for plating diamond armor and tools.