Funny Minecraft Bedrock glitch causes mobs to start flying 

Minecraft, much like any other video game title, can experience bugs and glitches from time to time. The Bedrock Edition of the game has caught some flak in recent years in particular, leaving some fans to jokingly refer to it as "Bugrock." Although Bedrock Edition runs fine in most circumstances, it occasionally runs into its own glitches, which is something Redditor u/S-P-L-A-T recently discovered.

On a recent Minecraft subreddit post, S-P-L-A-T shared a video simply labeled "I don't know what's happening?" showing their mobs being completely motionless and floating into the sky when hit. Even though he was above-ground, S-P-L-A-T's oxygen meter was also quizzically on screen.

Suffice it to say that Minecraft fans brought plenty of jokes to accompany this strange glitch video.

Minecraft fans joke about S-P-L-A-T's floating mob video

It didn't take long for S-P-L-A-T's bugged Minecraft mob video to make the rounds on social media, and plenty of fans chimed in with their thoughts on the subject. Some players joked that the video was indicative of a biblical rapture for the mobs, and others simply pointed to the long-held contention that Bedrock Edition is the buggier edition to play.

It should be noted that Java Edition has its fair share of bugs and glitches, but Minecraft fans tend to share more than a few in Bedrock Edition. Fans continue to debate which version of the game has more unusual glitches, but the agreement tends to lean towards Bedrock more often than not. This may be due to Bedrock utilizing Mojang's custom engine compared to Oracle's Java.

The circumstances surrounding how the glitch came to be remain a mystery, but some players had their theories. One fan theorized that the problems may have arisen due to server lag, but S-P-L-A-T stated in later comments that they were in a singleplayer world.

Other players had some more targeted observations, believing that S-P-L-A-T may have used in-game cheats and commands to cause this "bug" to happen. It was noted that iron golems don't take knockback from attacks, but the one in the source video very clearly moved a bit before it began to float.

One player pointed out that a fan on the r/Minecraftcommands subreddit had shared a way to use commands to create an effect where mobs float after being punched. They remarked that S-P-L-A-T had simply recreated the effect and posted the video to collect karma from players making jokes about Bedrock, but S-P-L-A-T remained defiant that they weren't aware of the command.

It's unclear as to what the true intent of posting the video was at the end of the day. Was it a real glitch that happened unexpectedly, or did S-P-L-A-T utilize commands or add-ons to recreate the effect to try and pass it off as a Bedrock bug? It's anybody's guess, but it's a bit difficult to determine the truth behind the matter.

Nevertheless, mobs floating into the skybox are certainly a funny visual regardless of whether it happened intentionally or by accident.