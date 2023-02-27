7 best tips to optimize Minecraft servers in 2023

Minecraft is an extremely popular sandbox video game that allows players to create and explore virtual worlds. One of the best things about Minecraft is the fact that you can easily play it with friends, which often requires hosting a Minecraft server.

However, starting and running a Minecraft server can be a challenging task, especially if you want to ensure smooth gameplay and a lag-free gaming experience for all the players involved.

Some of the best tips to optimize Minecraft servers in 2023

Before delving into these tips, it's essential to understand why optimizing your Minecraft server is such an important process. When running a Minecraft server, you must ensure that it runs smoothly with no lag or downtime.

Optimizing your server will allow the game to run at its best, allowing players to enjoy a seamless experience. A laggy server can leave most players frustrated and could even lead to them leaving the server. Therefore, optimizing your Minecraft server is crucial for ensuring that it runs smoothly and provides an enjoyable experience for all.

Keeping that in mind, here are the top seven tips to optimize Minecraft servers in 2023.

7) Use the right hosting provider

Choosing the right hosting provider is one of the most important factors in optimizing your Minecraft server. A dedicated server with low latency and a high-speed connection will significantly improve your server's performance.

To reduce latency, look for a hosting provider with servers in the same region as your players. Additionally, certain hosting providers offer specific Minecraft server hosting packages that can be optimized for the best server performance. Most of the time, these packages come with server software and hardware that has already been optimized. This can help your server run better.

6) Allocate enough RAM

Allocating enough RAM to your server is crucial for its smooth operation. The amount of RAM you require will depend on the number of players and the complexity of your world. Generally, you must allocate at least one GB of RAM for every 10 players.

However, if you have a large number of plugins or a complex world, you may need to allocate more RAM. Check with your hosting provider to ensure that you have enough RAM allocated to your server.

5) Use lightweight server software

Using lightweight server software can significantly improve your server's performance. Some popular lightweight server software options include PaperMC, Spigot, and Bukkit.

These server software options are optimized for the sandbox game and can improve your server's performance by reducing the number of resources required to run the server. Additionally, they have a large community of developers who regularly update the software to ensure optimal performance.

4) Optimize server settings

Optimizing your server settings can significantly improve its performance. For example, reducing the render distance is a highly effective way to optimize server settings. This setting controls the distance at which players can see the world, and reducing it can reduce the number of loaded chunks, leading to reduced lag and better server performance.

Lowering the entity activation range can also help reduce the number of entities loaded worldwide, especially in larger worlds. Optimizing the tick speed can reduce the server's load by controlling how often it updates and processes events, resulting in generally lower lag and smoother gameplay.

Limiting the number of players is another optimization technique that can help improve server performance, especially when struggling to keep up with many players. Disabling view bobbing and smooth lighting is another great option to help reduce lag and improve server performance.

3) Use plugins and mods

Plugins and mods can be used to optimize your server by adding new features, improving performance, and enhancing gameplay.

Some popular plugins and mods that can help optimize your server include ClearLagg, which can reduce lag by removing unused items and entities, and WorldBorder, which can limit the size of your world to reduce the server's workload.

Other plugins and mods can add new game modes, improve server security, and enhance the player experience.

2) Regularly update server software

Updating your server software is essential for optimal performance. Regular updates can fix bugs, improve security, and add new features that can help optimize your server.

Keeping your server software up-to-date will ensure compatibility with the latest client versions.

1) Optimize server hardware

The hardware you use to host your server can also significantly impact its performance. Upgrading your server hardware can improve its processing power, memory, and storage capacity, resulting in smoother gameplay and better server performance.

It's essential to ensure that your server is hosted on a reliable and stable network to avoid any interruptions and downtime. You can consider optimizing your server's hardware capabilities by using a dedicated server or cloud hosting.

