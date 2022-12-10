Top 7 things to do in a new Minecraft world

Starting a new journey in Minecraft is always bound to be exciting. There are limitless opportunities to explore and builds to create as you try to survive in this sandbox world.

However, for those who are creating a brand new world, especially for the first time in Survival Mode, it can be a bit overwhelming to figure out exactly what needs to be done. This is because the night approaches quickly, and there are bound to be mobs that begin attacking you.

Here are the first things you should do when starting a new Minecraft world.

7 things players need to do when they start a new Minecraft game

1) Start gathering wood

When spawning into any new world, perhaps the most important thing to do after getting your bearings is to begin harvesting wood. You can do this by finding the nearest tree and punching it. The tree will break after a while, and you can pick up a piece of wood.

Much of the first day should be spent gathering wood, as it is necessary to build multiple items, such as a crafting table, tools, a shelter, and even torches. After gathering a few stacks of wood, it's time to move to the next step.

2) Craft your first set of tools

With the newly acquired wood, you should go into your crafting menu and craft some wood planks. This can be used to make a crafting table, which you can then place down to begin building some necessary items.

You should build a wooden pickaxe, a wooden sword, a wooden axe, a wooden shovel, and a wooden hoe. Once all of these items have been made, you can work on getting additional materials.

3) Begin mining for more materials

Once the pickaxe has been created, you can begin digging down into the earth to gather more materials, such as cobblestone, coal, iron, and redstone. Once you have a few of these materials, you can begin to craft other necessary items, such as a furnace and stone tools.

These tools will have more durability and can help you make fast progress in your search for ores.

4) Begin building a shelter

When the sun goes down, the world of Minecraft becomes a much more dangerous experience. Because of this, you will want to make sure you have some sort of shelter in place.

For the first night, the shelter doesn't need to be anything fancy, and you can make a simple shack to keep yourself safe. It would be wise to throw down a furnace inside the shelter and begin using it to either smelt ore or make charcoal.

In addition to providing the benefits of smelting, the furnace also makes the room brighter and gives you something to do while waiting for morning to come.

5) Craft a bed and torches

For those who don't wish to wait out the night in total darkness, crafting torches is going to be high on the priority list. This is easy to do since it requires just one stick and one charcoal. You can place torches in and around your base to keep mobs at bay.

You can skip the night entirely if you have a bed. Find a sheep and gather three wool by killing sheep. Then, take three wood planks and combine them at the crafting table to create a bed.

Missing sleep for too long will spawn phantoms after three nights. This makes it even more dangerous to go out at night.

6) Locate a nearby village

Being able to find a Minecraft village can grant a few different benefits. For one, there are numerous buildings where you can take shelter. In addition, iron golems can help make the area much safer.

There's food in villages, so you can restore your hunger there as well. Perhaps one of the more overlooked features is the ability to trade with villagers. This can be especially useful in the early game, and you can trade some lesser-used items for more desirable ones.

7) Start gearing up for adventure

Minecraft's Survival Mode is all about exploration and adventure, so your ability to take on the long journey will depend on how much gear you have. Mining the ground and finding iron can allow you to make iron armor and iron tools.

This iron set, along with a trusty shield, can help you get the durability you need to journey deeper into the earth to find diamonds. You can then eventually venture into the Nether and The End dimensions in Minecraft to defeat the mighty Ender Dragon.

How to start a new world in Minecraft

You will need to be able to actually create your world first before you can dive into your new adventure. To do this, select the Play button from the main menu. This will open up a new menu where you should select the Create New World button.

Once in this menu, select the options you wish to have in your world. It can be anything from weather settings to entering seeds for a particular world. You can even begin a world in Creative Mode.

After you're satisfied with the world options, it's time to get started. Simply click Create World and begin your Minecraft journey.

