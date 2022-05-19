Game ticks in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft measures elapsed time using ticks, which compute the game's completion of what are known as program loops.

Like many games, Minecraft is able to keep track of time by completing program loops. Each time a program loop is completed, a tick is registered.

Ticks are the way that Minecraft progresses its simulations, including fire spread, crop growth, and the timing of redstone machines.

Ticks also keep track of the game's overall time. This means that they progress the overall game time as well.

In total, 24,000 ticks comprise a day in Minecraft, equating to roughly 20 minutes of program loops completed.

Additional info on ticks in Minecraft

Tick speeds can be altered by player commands (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft runs by an average of 20 ticks per second, meaning one tick occurs once every half second.

Interestingly enough, if the player's device is unable to keep up with the current tick speed, the game will adjust the default tick speed accordingly. Players can also change the game's tick speed using console commands.

Each dimension has its own ticks. When these ticks are updated, multiple processes are updated in the background, including the state of the weather, the position of the world border, chunk logic, and much more.

In Java Edition, only specific chunks in worlds are updated via ticks. These are known as an entity-ticking chunk.

Meanwhile, in Bedrock Edition, each chunk that is loaded (or is loading) is affected by game ticks. During these ticks, chunks can generate mobs, allow lightning to strike a randomized location, place snow layers if it's snowing and fill cauldrons with water if it's raining.

If the game requires random block selection, it operates on a specific game rule known as random tick speed.

In Java Edition, the random tick speed is set to three by default. Bedrock Edition has its tick speed set to one, though this is an approximation of the relative tick speed instead of the exact number like in Java Edition.

Most blocks ignore random tick speed. However, there are specific aspects of chunks that do react when random ticks occur. Crops grow, vines spread, mushrooms can sprout, lava might set fires nearby and spread, turtle eggs can crack or hatch, amethyst geodes can grow amethyst buds, and more.

In totality, random tick speed covers the smaller aspects of a chunk as opposed to the macro aspects of the chunk.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh