Giggles of children make Minecraft's cave system ten times more horrifying

Even though Minecraft is mainly targeted at children, the game can get scary at times. Furthermore, if players add some horror mods to it, it takes the sandbox game's scariness to a whole new level. From adding various new sound effects to entire creatures, mods and data packs can do a lot. One of the creepiest sounds that one can add to almost any game is that of a child giggling. It can be frightening, especially in certain scenarios.

Recently, a Redditor, "u/justarandomuser6969" posted a video of how they experienced a horrific moment down in the caves. The player had the darkness effect that kept resetting itself and was not going away. Furthermore, they were constantly hearing a child giggling.

The player opened the chat box and called for help as well. Judging by the chat, they were playing on a Pocket Edition multiplayer server with all these mods installed. As they ran around the dark cave system, the giggling continued.

Then, the player suddenly stopped to see a mysterious and horrific creature in front of them. They started running in the other direction and soon discovered it was a Minecraft cave dweller. In the end, the long-limbed creature finished the player.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's horrific experience in the cave system

Since these kinds of horror-instilled videos are so popular in the community, they always do extremely well on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, the post accrued over four thousand upvotes and comments. Players discussed the chilling aspects of the video and were also surprised to see that Bedrock Edition can run several of these mods and data packs with ease.

Of course, several Redditors commented on how terrifying the video was. One of them criticized the original poster for moving the camera too much, but then why were they so scared? While some claimed they would just cry at the sheer horror, others stated they would leave everything, reach the surface, and never return their items.

Comment byu/justarandomuser6969 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/justarandomuser6969 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Since the original poster was playing on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, many players were impressed to see that the game version can run mods and data packs like Cave Dweller and custom sound effects. One of them was also surprised to see dynamic lighting in the game and the feature to hold torches in the off-hand.

Comment byu/justarandomuser6969 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/justarandomuser6969 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/justarandomuser6969 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the Minecraft community enjoyed the video of how the original poster was scared of the darkness effect and the giggling sounds of children and the cave dweller while they were traversing the massive cave system. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments, as of this writing.