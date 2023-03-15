Gravity Changer mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft, one of the most popular sandbox video games of all time, has been around for over a decade and still has a thriving player base. Due to the game's open-source nature, it has become a hub for mods and modifications, allowing players to completely change any aspect of the gameplay experience, from visuals to mechanics.

One of these mods is called Gravity Changer. Although it does not support the latest version of the game, it is still worth a try, especially on multiplayer servers with several players. Here is everything you need to know about the mod.

All about the Gravity Changer mod for Minecraft

What is the Gravity Changer mod?

As the name implies, the Gravity Changer mod simply allows players to change the direction of the gravitational force. This will only apply to players, keeping the rest of the world as it is.

The mod adds six non-craftable items present in the creative mode inventory that can be used to change gravity in any of the six-axis directions. It can work in any kind of world, but it is the most fun on a multiplayer server where each player can pick a different axis.

How to install the Gravity Changer mod

Gravity Changer Minecraft mod page on CurseForge website (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since this is a Fabric mod, you need to download and install the Fabric API before installing it. The Fabric API can be found online and downloaded from its official website. It can also be downloaded from the CurseForge website.

Once the Fabric API is installed, you need to install the Cloth Config API as well. This will help the mod run properly.

After installing both APIs, players can download the mod from CurseForge by searching for its name. It should be noted that this mod is only compatible with Minecraft version 1.18.1 and below, and it has not been updated for the latest game version.

The Minecraft folder where 'mods' folder will be present (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once downloaded, you need to copy and paste the mod into the game folder. The game folder will have this path: 'C:\Users\[Your Computer's Name]\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods'. Simply paste the new mod in the 'mods' folder and then open the official launcher to run the Fabric version of 1.18.1.

How to use the Gravity Changer mod

This mod is extremely fun when playing with friends in a multiplayer Minecraft server (Image via CurseForge)

Once everything is downloaded and installed, you can simply head over to a Creative mode world. After entering the world, you can scour through your inventory to find six new items that allow you to change the direction of gravity in the game. As soon as the new item is in your inventory, the gravity will be altered, and you could start free-falling, find yourself standing sideways on a block, or flying upside down.

The mod also adds a new command, '/gravity', through which you can change the gravity of any player.

Poll : 0 votes