"Great day for the Ranboo community": Fans rejoice as Minecraft star Ranboo gets verified on Twitter 

Minecraft star Ranboo recently announced his highly anticipated Twitter verification, much to the delight of his army of supportive fans online.

The 17-year-old Minecraft star recently took to Twitter to inform fans of his latest achievements in rather wholesome fashion.

First, he took to his main account to share a relatively subdued response, replete with his trademark wit:

@Ranboosaysstuff I know you see this because I am verified now — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) June 3, 2021

He then proceeded to vent his emotions on an alternate Twitter account.

GREAT DAY FOR THE RANBOO COMMUNITY — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 3, 2021

Ranboo also claimed that the entire experience seemed surreal to him.

I find it amazing I have a comic sans profile picture and a verification badge. It’s honestly so great lmao — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 3, 2021

It looks so out of place next to my name LMAO — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 3, 2021

In light of Ranboo finally getting verified, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of congratulatory messages from fans.

"I'm finally cool again!": Fans react as Ranboo gets verified on Twitter

Over the past few months, Ranboo has steadily risen to become one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch, with his enderwalking exploits in Minecraft appealing to a large section of viewers across the globe.

Apart from having one of the most intriguing and complex characters in the Dream SMP, he has also racked up numerous records in terms of follower and subscriber counts across both YouTube and Twitch.

His lore streams are some of the most popular on the Dream SMP and are known to rake in massive viewership numbers. His success has also influenced several other creators to add more thought to their respective characters' backstory, unique abilities, and more.

His Twitter verification has been long overdue, with fans often petitioning for him to receive it at the earliest.

This is why, when he was finally verified, social media erupted in joy.

#ranboofanart

yooo follow the real ranboo lets gooooo pic.twitter.com/6uiPtWe8C7 — RuintWolf (@Ruintlonewolf) June 3, 2021

this is a great day for the ranboo community our streamer is verified peepoClap pic.twitter.com/5fCyacfqCG — sawyer/mono/zero (@queers4beeduo) June 3, 2021

CONG RATS RANBOO!!! remember that with great power! pic.twitter.com/AvytEue1O4 — rat (@dianatouille_) June 3, 2021

MY STREAMER IS COOL AND VERIFIED pic.twitter.com/44FFkQY3UJ — luna ! 🌈 (@enderlune) June 3, 2021

i’m sobbing and i wasn’t the one that was verified i’m so proud of ranboo <33333 pic.twitter.com/M4IRhzPOyo — :) (@lovingkarlhours) June 3, 2021

LETS GOOO BIGMAN GOT VERIFIED pic.twitter.com/Me0fjy176Y — 🌧CR4SH CLYDE🌧 (@CR4Sh_K1D) June 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/kxTQBEuLK8 — clarence | check pinned tweet for 🎨 (@gnflovesdream) June 3, 2021

LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FYwqtDGB0x — bri my beloved :) (@lovoviii) June 3, 2021

LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/9GSK2NnXpg — clarence | check pinned tweet for 🎨 (@gnflovesdream) June 3, 2021

reminder now that ranboo is also verified that famous people will see them being extremely fond for each other on their tl pic.twitter.com/862MOXeori — ً (@fondtwt) June 3, 2021

If the crown fits, wear it !

Verification king !! Finally ! >:D#ranboo #ranboofanart pic.twitter.com/ZMXRoWQHci — VAN-arts | beetwt loving hours (@VMelodyta) June 3, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in online, Ranboo's recent verification is sure to be a massive shot in the arm for his confidence and popularity.

