"That's what I get for being a hopeless romantic": Minecraft streamer Ranboo gets emotional and cries during the ending of Life is Strange 

Popular Minecraft streamer Ranboo recently became emotional while playing "Life is Strange" on stream.

The 17-year-old faceless sensation recently took a break from Minecraft to play the popular graphic adventure video game Life is Strange, only to become overwhelmed by the emotional finale during the game's closing moments.

ITS TIME! TO CRY PROBABLY IM ASSUMING I DONT REALLY KNOW! https://t.co/c1idh6PRAY — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 27, 2021

In light of Ranboo becoming emotionally invested in the fate of the fictional characters in-game, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans weighed in on the wholesome streaming moment.

Fans emotionally react to Ranboo crying, as he expresses his sentimental side on stream

After streaming the game for hours on end, Ranboo finally reached the end of the game, only to face a heartbreaking dilemma.

During the game's climax, Ranboo had to choose between saving protagonist Max Caulfield's love interest Chloe Price or the entire town of Arcadia Bay.

As he contemplated the enormous decision that lay before him, he could be heard sniffling and struggling to keep his emotions in check as he rued the complexity of the decision that lay before him:

"This is a toughie huh? Oh shoot! I..I don't know what to do. I , um, because like morally right, when you think about it and everything the choice should be obvious right, the answer should be obvious but I don't know. I mean. I'm not looking at this from a game standpoint or anything I'm just trying to think like if I had someone that really meant that much , what would I do? "

"Is it worth the loss of someone you'll care for the rest of your life ? as opposed to a city you might move on from or is worth thinking about a friendship, relationship or having the guilt over thousands of lives. You know no one would blame you for it but you would blame yourself."

After deliberating for a while, he eventually ended up choosing Chloe's life with a heavy heart. He claimed that irrespective of whatever he would have chosen, he would have felt really bad.

To satiate his curiosity, he went back to the final chapter in a bid to find out more about the alternative ending, which left him all the more shaken.

He even revealed that he was forced to mute himself for a while, presumably to prevent his viewers from hearing him vent his emotions

"Damn. Okay that one hurt a lot more than I thought it was going to . I had to mute a couple of times. Good game, really good game. That's what I get for being a hopeless romantic you know. That one sucks dude."

In light of Ranboo displaying his sentimental side on stream, fans took to Twitter in hordes to emotionally react to his wholesome persona:

ranboo saying he had to mute bc he was crying . pic.twitter.com/wyMXg3WKk0 — riss (@axeofender) May 28, 2021

ranboo is crying

bootwt right now: pic.twitter.com/Hrs1iMoNZW — maarz/mar☻ ✨ ²² STREAM MASK (@_maarz_) May 27, 2021

Ranboo is crying on-stream therefore I am crying. Pain. pic.twitter.com/XY9OSPaXCJ — Tea | LVJY 🎺| PINK PARROTS 🦩 (@_xethra) May 28, 2021

ranboo ending w "be kind to people. everyone goes through their own thing" has made me start crying now — izzy | writing neighbors au (@beetaunt) May 28, 2021

RANBOO’S CRYING AND SO AM I BITCH pic.twitter.com/6i5Iu9uxhV — Melom🍈✨ - KAZUHA BELOVED (@Melomtea_) May 28, 2021

IM MORE SAD ABOUT RANBOO CRYING THAN THE ACTUAL GAME pic.twitter.com/Q7mabF2WUA — beanie :) (@crankyyeehaw) May 28, 2021

RANBOO HAD TO MUTE BECAUSE HE WAS CRYING??? WAAAA😢😭😢 WAAA😭😢😢😭 WAA EUEUEU UEUEUE 😭😢😢😭 pic.twitter.com/iYmDwaeexz — ray 🐝 (@belovdray) May 28, 2021

Ranboo is just a really good person im crying SOMEONE GIVE ME A MF HUG 😭 pic.twitter.com/1hGO1k9Iei — Nana♡ (@Nana_ttt_) May 28, 2021

ranboo crying makes me want to cry my eyes out. pic.twitter.com/4IszmIKb5w — indigo 🅴 is in love with KJ (@indigosflowers) May 28, 2021

ranboo 🤝 bootwt

crying hopeless romantics — ender🍡 (@qnfcore) May 28, 2021

thank you ranboo for being an optimistic person, a hopeless romantic, and a v cool streamer. also thank you for streaming <//3 — sprouts (@carrot_gardens) May 28, 2021

"that's what i get for being a hopeless romantic yknow" ranboo you have Broken me .,,, /lh pic.twitter.com/P0YfUgyFAJ — vic 💫✨ ranboo animation 📌 (@Vic_Universe) May 28, 2021

☆ Ranboo: That’s what I get for being a hopeless romantic. pic.twitter.com/WoIwkDD7OX — BeeDuo Updates ✈️ (@BeeduoUpdate) May 28, 2021

CRYING RANBOO MELT MY HEART SM — ayeeenika | gnf ツ♡ | 📌 selfie! (@ayeeenika) May 28, 2021

ranboo is crying it's time for me to sob. pic.twitter.com/Rg4l4lvbLS — cyra ! (@violetmarss) May 28, 2021

Not being one to shy away from sharing his emotions on stream, Ranboo continues to provide fans with several reasons to gush over his endearing persona.