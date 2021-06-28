Axolotl colors added to Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: All you need to know

Minecraft has become one of the most played sandbox games of all time. With new updates every once in a while, Mojang keeps its player base entertained with new content.

On June 8th, 2021, Mojang released the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1, which introduced new mobs, blocks, items, and many new features. Axolotl is one of the new aquatic mobs added to the game, along with glow squid and goat.

Minecraft live is a livestream where Mojang reveals information about upcoming updates. Axolotls were showcased as "the cutest predator you will ever meet" on Minecraft live 2020 because they attack all aquatic mobs (except turtles), including guardians found in ocean monuments.

Just like bees were added to Minecraft in the buzzy bees update to raise awareness about them being endangered, axolotls have been added with the same purpose.

Axolotls are passive tamable mobs found below sea level (y63) where it is water and completely dark. Players can feed aquatic fish to breed them. Using a water bucket, players can pick up axolotls. And when placed back, they will never be despawned.

Read on to learn more about axolotls and their colors.

Different colors of axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Green axolotl remade by u/smolcatthegreat (Image via u/smolcatthegreat on Reddit)

As mentioned earlier, axolotls were first revealed by Mojang in the Minecraft Live 2020 stream along with all the new content released in the Caves & Cliffs update, and some of those planned to be released in the second part of the update.

Axolotls have five different variants in Minecraft, which can be identified by players by observing their color. The different colors in which axolotls can be found are gold, cyan, brown, leucistic (referred to as "lucy"), and blue.

Blue-colored axolotls are the rarest, with a 0.083% chance of having a blue axolotl as an offspring after breeding two axolotls. The probability of a blue axolotl spawning is the same as well. And in the Bedrock edition, they do not spawn naturally.

However, in Minecraft live 2020 stream, they showed a different axolotl color, which was green. Unfortunately, Green axolotl did not make it to the version of Minecraft, which was released globally.

Players are hoping that maybe down the road, Mojang decides to add them in a future update. Some players are also looking forward to new mods and optifine-based resource packs that can add many new colors of axolotls.

Also read: Who are Axolotls In Minecraft?

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!

Edited by Shaheen Banu