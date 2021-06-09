Top 5 uses of axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs was officially released yesterday for all devices. Both Java and Bedrock Edition players can download the latest update and play with all the new features of Caves and Cliffs Phase 1.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs introduced three new mobs: goats, glow squids, and axolotls. Out of these, many players find axolotls as the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Axolotls are among the first things players searched for after moving to the 1.17 version.

Axolotls are the first amphibian mob in Minecraft. Players can find axolotls naturally spawning in dark water pools inside caves or waterlogged caves under oceans. Players can carry axolotls in buckets or attract them using tropical fishes.

Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update APK download file to be available for Pocket Edition tomorrow

What are the uses of axolotls in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update?

5) Decoration

Minecraft players love to build different things in the game. Using mobs, players can bring life to their builds and increase the overall beauty. Axolotls are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft.

Players can add axolotls to their aquariums, lakes, or rivers as a decoration. However, please don't bring them close to mobs like glow squids or regular squids, as axolotls attack and kill them.

4) Advancements

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 added many new advancements to the game. Mojang has also added advancements related to beloved axolotls. After beating the Ender Dragon, many players choose to hunt advancements.

With axolotls, players can add two more advancements to their list. Here are the advancements and their requirements:

The Cutest Predator: Use a water bucket to pick up an axolotl

The Healing Power of Friendship!: Get the regeneration effect from an axolotl

3) Regeneration effect

Axolotls have a unique ability to affect players with regeneration. In Minecraft, regeneration is a status effect that recovers a player's health over time.

When an axolotl defeats a mob or any player assists axolotls, the axolotls will bestow the player with a quick regeneration effect.

Read: How to tame axolotls in new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

2) Conquer ocean monuments

Many players will take axolotls to fight guardians in the ocean monuments. Axolotls are hostile towards all aquatic mobs, except turtles and dolphins. Using a bucket of tropical fish, players can guide an army of axolotls towards the ocean monument.

Other than fighting guardians, axolotls can also remove the mining fatigue effect applied by elder guardians.

1) Farming mobs

Axolotls attacking elder guardian (Image via Mojang)

Since axolotls are hostile towards most aquatic mobs, players can use them to farm mobs as well. With a bit of creativity, players can create an automatic squid farm or guardian farm that uses axolotls to kill mobs.

Players can also take them on underwater adventures and farm drowneds, squids, or whatever they want.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Edited by Shaheen Banu