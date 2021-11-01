"Happy Birthday George!": Minecraft streamers Dream, Quackity, BadBoyHalo and more wish GeorgeNotFound as he turns 25

Whoever follows Minecraft streams and content probably knows who GeorgeNotFound is. He is a brilliant content creator who makes interesting Minecraft content regularly. A great friend of Dream, the streamer is constantly seen in Dream's manhut and Dream SMP as well.

Today, November 1, is GeorgeNotFound's birthday. He humourously tweeted about his birthday and many of his fellow Minecraft streamers and fans all around the world wished him a hearty happy birthday.

George @GeorgeNotFound its my birthday so im making this tweet to pressure you into saying happy birthday to me and giving me likes its my birthday so im making this tweet to pressure you into saying happy birthday to me and giving me likes

GeorgeNotFound's gets a lot of birthday wishes from Minecraft streamers

GeorgeNotFound's birthday definitely didn't go unnoticed as all his friends from Minecraft wished him wholeheartedly, and threw some humor in their replies as well.

Quackity, a well-known Minecraft streamer, straight up replied "I love you", expressing his friendly love for GeorgeNotFound.

Dream, GeorgeNotFound's oldest and best friend wished him a happy birthday, jokingly calling him an idiot as well.

Karl Jacobs, another famous Minecraft content creator, also wished GeorgeNotFound a happy birthday.

Sapnap, an old friend, also wished GeorgeNotFound on his birthday, calling him by his nickname 'gogy'.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @GeorgeNotFound Happy Birthday George! Make sure to have some cake! 🎂 @GeorgeNotFound Happy Birthday George! Make sure to have some cake! 🎂

BadBoyHalo, another old friend of GeorgeNotFound sweetly wished him a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday George! Make sure to have some cake!"

Punz @Punztw @GeorgeNotFound Happy birthday, i was the first person to ever say this so please give me likes also @GeorgeNotFound Happy birthday, i was the first person to ever say this so please give me likes also

Punz, another Minecraft streamer and a good friend of GeorgeNotFound humourously replied that he was one of the first to wish him and demanding likes in his tweet as well.

TapL @TapLHarV @GeorgeNotFound happy birthday to you and im making this tweet to pressure you into eating birthday cake 👍 @GeorgeNotFound happy birthday to you and im making this tweet to pressure you into eating birthday cake 👍

TapL, a well-known Minecraft content creator, also wished GeorgeNotFound a happy birthday and jokingly recreated and twisted GeorgeNotFound's original tweet. "happy birthday to you and I'm making this tweet to pressure you into eating birthday cake"

TinaKitten, a rising Minecraft streamer and the newest member of Dream SMP also expressed her excitement and wished GeorgeNotFound.

GeorgeNotFound is one of the biggest names in the Minecraft content community. He boasts a whopping 9.7 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.5 million followers on Twitch.

GeorgeNotFound is famous for making unique Minecraft content on YouTube. Last year, GeorgeNotFound even made a video with Dream, at the time of his birthday.

