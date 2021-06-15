"Have you considered dating me?": Minecraft star TommyInnit asks a girl out while riding a rollercoaster ft. Wilbur Soot and Philza

TommyInnit on a rollercoaster ? What's not to love?

When it comes to asking someone out, no one seems to be doing it quite as innovatively as Minecraft star Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons.

The 17-year Minecraft sensation recently dropped his third vlog on his brand new "Tom Simons" YouTube channel, much to the delight of his scores of fans across the globe.

After conquering a military-style course and a water park with GeorgeNotFound, Tubbo and Jack Manifold for company, TommyInnit's latest vlog revolved around his visit to the popular Alton Towers theme park, this time, with fellow streamers Wilbur Soot and Philza.

tom simons my favorite family vlogger <3 pic.twitter.com/RdG6BryDkO — bread!!! :D (@fandomtubbo) June 15, 2021

His latest vlog is replete with a ton of hilarious and staple TommyInnit moments, with his attempts to impress his secret crush by indulging in acts of daredevilry.

Fans react as TommyInnit takes over a theme park with Wilbur Soot and Philza for company on 'The Smiler

Right at the beginning of his latest vlog, TommyInnit revealed the ulterior motive behind his recent proclivity towards going on a series of formidable rides, as he claimed it was all for "the girl at college".

With his heart on his sleeve and Wilbur Soot and Philza for company, TommyInnit proceeded to run the gauntlet by trying out various theme park rides with hilarious results.

From constantly being teased about potential doom by Wilbur to gorging on cotton candy and screaming GeorgeNotFound aka "Gogy's" name at random intervals, the rest of the vlog revolved around a wholesome theme park experience brought to life by TommyInnit and his characteristic antics.

At one juncture, while walking towards the next ride, he seemed to regret his decision as he innocently asked Ph1lzA:

"Why would this impress a girl? I'll buy her flowers, I'll get her roses why would- this isn't a rose, this is a death trap! "

"Phil, are women worth it? Statistically she won't marry me, so what's the point ?"

His ultimate moment to shine arrived towards the end when he rode 'The Smiler,' a daunting steel rollercoaster which is known to hold the world record for most inversions.

The highlight of the vlog took place mid-air on a rollercoaster when TommyInnit proceeded to formally ask out his crush, in between hilarious screaming fits:

"Hey there so I've been thinking that you're hot . I think that you're beautiful and that you should date me cause I'm me and I'm poggers I know that because I tell myself! Consider it! Have you considered dating me? I'm the best man, big man Simons, king of the coaster! Please go out with me, I'm very desperate ! "

In response to his action-packed and wholesome vlog, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions which highlighted the vlog's most memorable moments:

that tom simons vlog was really good 😃 pic.twitter.com/Xibi0CrEZm — jj🍄 check 📌 (@jjordaynsoot) June 15, 2021

TOM SIMONS VLOG

THIS IS SO EPIC pic.twitter.com/OFjKU9DDrH — kinda maybe hot (@rosannmcyt) June 15, 2021

tommy in the new tom simons vlog is me when my mom is yelling at my sibling.. pic.twitter.com/9iPv0CN8b5 — ninaaa :D (@ninathenimrod) June 15, 2021

ah yes. my comfort streamer. the tom simons everyone pic.twitter.com/6Hr2wY2djp — leslie 🌿 (@leslixyz) June 15, 2021

exactly tom simons exactly. where's gogy?! pic.twitter.com/XGiJjS2Ken — val²³ selfie 📌 (@sapnapslaugh) June 15, 2021

WILBUR AND PHIL ARE SO UNBOTHERED AND THERES JUST TOMMY HOLDING BACK TEARS pic.twitter.com/wRkr32osX4 — hein♡ (@heinzdraws) June 15, 2021

there's something about wilbur spoiling tommy with cotton candy :'-) pic.twitter.com/9JX7qSO9QA — grace (@Iovejoymp3) June 15, 2021

Okay I don't think I've said it before but Tommy looks a lot like a goldfish

I like goldfish btw they look constantly head empty pic.twitter.com/6h16zlRhOJ — bones 📎 dying (@undeadcartilage) June 15, 2021

Tommy Ranboo

🤝

bringing up human rights to distract themselves from how fucking terrified they are. — Fren (@havesomeblue_) June 15, 2021

Although his brave exploits might not have been enough to win over his crush, his trademark brand of wholesome content certainly seems to have won over his fans, who just can't seem to get enough of TommyInnit and his multi-faceted approach towards dominating the realm of live streaming.

