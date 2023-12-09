Hilarious Minecraft bug turns diamond sword into raw porkchop

Despite the title being more than a decade old, Minecraft players still encounter bugs and glitches. Furthermore, the Bedrock Edition of the game is particularly famous in the community for having quite a lot of them, so much so that there is a running joke around it. Recently, a mysterious yet hilarious bug was found and reported on the game's official subreddit.

A Redditor by the name of "Emergency-Bunch556" posted a video of them normally mining terracotta blocks in the Badlands biome and stopping to eat a raw porkchop. However, the moment they ate one of them, their sword, which was located in the first hotbar slot, turned into two pieces of raw porkchop.

The player noticed and stopped immediately to see their inventory but was simply unable to find the sword. This must have been quite a devastating incident since it was a diamond sword with the first level of sharpness enchantment. One small detail was that right before eating the raw pork chop, they scrolled over the sword to select the slot where the food item was located.

Users react to hilarious Minecraft glitch that turned sword into raw porkchop

As soon as the post was uploaded on Minecraft's official subreddit, it instantly went viral. This was simply because players were amused to see yet another weird glitch that happened in Bedrock Edition. Within a day, the video received more than three thousand upvotes and comments.

A few people were amused to see how the original poster kept mining even after his sword was converted into two raw porkchops. The player waited for a moment, checking his inventory and surroundings, to find the sword. Once they were unable to see it, they continued mining terracotta blocks.

One of the Redditors stated that the players are so addicted to Bedrock Edition glitches that it did not stop the original poster from continuing his work. They hilariously mentioned "Bedbugs" as a short form of "Bedrock Edition bugs." Many members of the community liked the new name to categorize every glitch that happens in the game.

Some users discussed how the original poster could get the sword back. One of them suggested that the best way to resolve this kind of glitch is to simply leave the world and re-enter it.

Apart from all this, some Minecrafters simply joked around about how the raw porkchop is essentially the sword and how the original poster can use it as a weapon. They made hilarious names for the item as well.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and joked about the weird bug found by the player. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.