Honey block in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The honey block is one of the most useful blocks in Minecraft. Although they may be slightly tedious to craft, these sticky blocks provide players with tons of options for redstone contraptions and builds.

The addition of honey blocks to Minecraft completely changed the game for builders. This block adds brand new block physics, allowing for the pushing and pulling of massive structures.

Honey blocks in Minecraft

Entity Effects

Entities on the side of a honey block will slowly fall down in Minecraft (Image via u/Sirconborg on Reddit)

Honey blocks have a few unique effects when interacted with. More specifically, any entity that is pressed against the side of a honey block will slowly slide down and will not take fall damage. This effect stacks with the Slow Falling status effect, which results in painstakingly slow falls. Honey blocks provide an 80% reduction of fall damage.

These sticky blocks also slow down the movement speed of entities that are walking on top of them, with an exact reduction of 60%.

Additionally, honey blocks severely reduce jump height for entities on top of them, with an exact reduction of 85%. Players can still walk up slabs and stairs while on top of a honey block.

Redstone Effects

A honey block showcasing its transparent effect (Image via a deleted user on Reddit)

The redstone-related effects of honey blocks are listed below:

Honey blocks are transparent, which means a redstone signal will not pass through them.

When pushed with a piston, entities on top of a honey block will move with the block.

A honey block pushed by a piston does not move entities that are on the side or at the bottom of the block.

When pushed with a piston, honey blocks will attempt to move all adjacent blocks with it.

Blocks not pushable by a piston cannot be pulled by a honey block.

Blocks not pushable by a piston will block honey block movement with a piston.

Honey blocks will not be pulled by a non-sticky piston.

Honey blocks will not move if an adjacent block is pushed by a piston.

