How to add nukes to Minecraft using mods

Minecraft may not be a game that seems to suit the notion of nuclear weaponry or other weapons of mass destruction, but that hasn't stopped modders from introducing nukes and other high-yield explosives to Mojang's sandbox title. A large variety of different Java Edition mods exist that are capable of unleashing the power of the atom in some form or fashion.

But how can you add nukes to Minecraft with mods? The process is pretty simple these days thanks to modern mod loaders, though each nuclear technology mod for Mojang's sandbox game has a different approach.

In this article, we will examine how to install and use Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod, one of the more popular nuke mods currently available.

How to install Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod for Minecraft: Java Edition

A missile assembly in the Hbm Nuclear Tech mod for Minecraft (Image via HbmMods/Modrinth)

As with many mods for Minecraft, Hbm's Nuclear Tech is facilitated with the assistance of the Forge mod loader. Installing this and placing Hbm's Nuclear Tech's .jar file into Forge's mod folder will allow you to run the mod with very little knowledge necessary.

Trending

Below, you can find the steps for installing the Hbm Nuclear Tech mod. However, keep in mind that other nuclear mods may rely on other mod loaders like Fabric, Quilt, NeoForge, etc.:

Begin by opening your web browser and heading to https://files.minecraftforge.net/net/minecraftforge/forge/index_1.7.10.html to download Forge version 1.7.10, which matches the version of Minecraft/Forge that is compatible with the Hbm Nuclear Tech mod. Click the installer button, then wait five seconds and click the skip button on the top right of the following web page. This should provide you with a .jar file for the Forge mod loader. Run the .jar file and ensure that the "install client" radial is selected, then click ok to install the Forge mod loader. Next up, head to https://modrinth.com/mod/ntm and download the 1.7.10 .jar file for Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod. Open your Minecraft Launcher client and select Java Edition from the list of games and then click the Installations tab above the splash art. Hover over the listing for Forge 1.7.10 and click the folder icon to open the root directory. There should be a mods folder in this directory. Locate the .jar file for the Hbm Nuclear Tech mod and move or copy/paste the file into the mods folder. You should now be able to run your Forge installation and enjoy the mod!

Getting started with Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod in Minecraft

The guidebook provided by this Minecraft mod will be crucial in understanding its mechanics (Image via HbmMods/Mojang)

Before diving too deeply into this Minecraft mod, it's crucial to open the guidebook supplied in your hotbar and read through as much of it as possible. Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod is slightly more complex than other nuclear mods, and it comes complete with new resources, generated structures, and plenty of technical blocks that operate with each other to expand on gameplay.

Although there are many ways to get started in this mod, you can follow some of the recommendations below if you feel stuck:

Roam the game world to find generated structures like refineries where you can collect free resources from the mod without crafting them. Many structures can also be mined for their blocks for extra resources like steel.

If you're unsure of what to create next, check your Advancements/Achievements menu that provides clues on how to progress through the sizable tech tree of this mod.

Pressing the R key on an item will show you how it's crafted, which can be crucial with so many new blocks and items that don't start off unlocked in your recipe book.

Be careful when approaching structures to loot. If you stumble into the vicinity of a reactor or an un-detonated nuclear bomb without a Geiger Counter or adequate protection, you can catch a bad case of radiation sickness.

Start off by combining paper and dye to create a machine template folder, then follow up by combining an iron, a piston, and a furnace to create a burner press. Lastly, you can either use iron or any lead (if you've already found some in your playthrough) to create a special anvil that will help you produce machinery.

You'll need a ton of steel in this mod, which can be crafted by combining coal and iron in addition to being lootable from the environment.

There are many more nuances and complexities for this particular nuclear mod, but once you've got a handle on things, you'll be capable of creating weapons of war that could bring the world to heel or devastation.

For additional assistance, it also doesn't hurt to visit the wiki for Hbm's Nuclear Tech mod in case there's anything you may not fully understand as you progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback