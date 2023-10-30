How to become invincible in Minecraft

In Minecraft, several creatures and incidents can kill players, but some items can also save them. Playing in a solo world is always easier than trying to survive in a multiplayer environment, wherein several players can instantly kill others.

In both cases, there are some methods to become somewhat invincible. Here are a few ways to do that in Minecraft.

Minecraft items that offer great protection

Using Totems of Undying

Totem of Undying can resurrect you from death in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Totems of Undying are one of the most overpowered items in Minecraft. These can give you another life if all your 10 hearts go out. It not only resurrects you but also gives you a few extra hearts and some special defensive status effects for a few seconds.

Totems of Undying can be obtained by killing Evokers, one of the strongest Illager mobs. They rarely spawn during village raids but are quite common in Woodland Mansions. Experienced players can conquer the mansion and create a farm where Evokers spawn and can easily be killed to obtain loads of totems.

On many anarchy servers, players have stacks of Totems of Undying to keep using them to stay alive while they fight with end crystals.

Eating several Enchanted Golden Apples

The enchanted golden apple adds eight extra hearts and applies great status effects onto your character (Image via Mojang)

Arguably, the best food item in the entire game is an Enchanted Golden Apple. They're uncraftable and only found in a handful of chests. Enchanted Golden Apples can give eight extra hearts and provide several defensive status effects like absorption, resistance, and fire resistance.

Even the most veteran players might only have a stack of them. Hence, they are only used in absolutely dire situations.

The best armor enchantments and potions

Potions and enchanted armor can also make you almost invincible (Image via Mojang)

After Totems of Undying and Enchanted Golden Apples, you can get great enchanted armor and useful potions to protect yourself. One of the best enchantments can be protection level four, mending, projectile protection, etc., especially on a netherite armor set since netherite is the strongest material for crafting armor.

When it comes to potions, potions of regeneration, fire resistance, healing, strength, and turtle master can be quite useful in making you almost invincible. These potions can be brewed on a brewing stand using nether wart, blaze powder, and designated items to make specific potions.