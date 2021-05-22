How to breed horses in Minecraft

Horses are one of the many types of animals in Minecraft, and they have many uses. Players can use a horse for travel, as they can be ridden around the world.

Like any other animal in the game, horses can be bred, but there's a certain way it must be done. Every animal also has a cooldown period in which they cannot be reproduced.

Breeding Minecraft horses

Like all animals, horses require a specific type of food to be bred, and in this case, it's either golden apples or golden carrots. Golden apples and carrots are a relatively hard item to acquire, but there are several ways in which it can be done.

They can either be found around the Minecraft world or be crafted. A golden apple is crafted with a single apple, which is then surrounded by eight gold ingots.

A golden carrot is a bit simpler, requiring a carrot and eight gold nuggets.

After obtaining either the golden apples or carrots, the player must find a couple of horses, usually found throughout savannah biomes. They must then right-click on both horses with the golden carrot or apple in hand, and these animals will start breeding.

Once the breeding process is complete, there will be a five-minute cooldown before they can be bred again.

How to tame a horse in Minecraft

Horses aren't only breedable but also tameable. There isn't a required item for taming horses, but feeding them wheat can increase the success rate.

All that players must do to tame a horse is right-clicking one, and upon doing so, they will be put onto the horse's back. Taming the horse will most likely take a couple of attempts before giving the animal those love hearts.

Once a horse is tamed, it can be ridden anywhere around the player's Minecraft world and can also be equipped with armor.