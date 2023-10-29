How to breed the perfect horse in Minecraft

Horses are one of the best pets in Minecraft. Players can ride them and travel around the in-game world much more quickly than by walking or running. These mobs can also jump several blocks at once, allowing explorers to cross mountains and valleys easily. Each horse that spawns in the world has different speed, health, and jumping capabilities.

Since they can be bred with one another, players can also get brand new horses with even more health, jump power, and speed. Here is a method to obtain the fastest and strongest riding mob in Minecraft.

Method to get the perfect horse in Minecraft

1) Find two great horses

Find two really good horses to breed with each other in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, you must try to find two horses that have good health, pace, and jumping height. It is great to start with two parent mobs that have good statistics so that the fowl can also have similar traits.

Ever since Minecraft 1.19.4 update, Mojang has brought a major change to how horse breeding works. As of now, the fowl's traits will no longer be biased towards the average of it's parents; rather, they will heavily depend on how their parents are.

Hence, the first step is to always find good horses. You must spend ample time roaming around the world, riding different horses, and finding good ones.

2) Breed two horses using golden carrots

Breed both good horses to have a much better chance of getting a good fowl in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When you gather two horses with good traits, you will need to breed them. In order to do so, golden carrots are required. These are extremely useful food items that can be crafted using one carrot and eight golden nuggets. Both need to eat the golden carrot to breed.

Once they are in the "love mode," they will mate and spawn a new fowl. The players will also get some XP points for the process. As per the previous point explaining new horse-breeding mechanics, this fowl should have a much better trait, similar to it's parents. In some cases, it can also have better traits than both of its parents.

3) Breeding fowl with the better parent horse

Fowl can have better traits, which can grow and breed again to get even better stats in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though it sounds horrific in real life, you can grow the fowl into an adult horse and breed it with the better parent in order to get another horse with even better traits. This particularly works when the fowl has a slightly better trait than both parents.

Additionally, players can find more horses in the wild that are better than previous parents, and breed them with the new fowl when it grows into an adult.