How to build automatic concrete maker in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can create concrete with some concrete powder and water. However, you need to manually place the powder near a water block in order to convert it into solid concrete. Once it solidifies, the block can be broken by a pickaxe.

Luckily, with the help of redstone contraptions and a small farm, this entire process can become somewhat automatic.

Since Minecraft is such an old game with loads of features that automate activities, the community has come up with all kinds of farms. Making a semi-automatic version is extremely easy, so much so that even beginners can try to construct it. The build works both automatically and manually, depending on how you activate it.

An automatic concrete maker can be very important in Minecraft

Step 1) Gather all the items necessary

These are all the items needed to build the automatic concrete maker in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

First, you need to gather all the necessary resources needed to build the farm. Since this is an easy variant, not many blocks or items are needed. Mainly, players will need basic building resources, water buckets, hoppers, chests, droppers, signs, observers, redstone dust, and stairs.

These are simple blocks and items that even beginners can easily gather. As for the concrete powder, it can be crafted by combining sand and gravel blocks on the crafting table.

Step 2) Creating the base of the farm

Players must first create the base of the Minecraft farm where they will stand and place concrete powder blocks (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

First, you must dig a one-block-deep hole to fit a large chest with a hopper on top, which will collect all the concrete that gets dropped. Next, you can create a wall around the hopper and chest combination and place a stair right behind the hopper.

This is where you will continuously mine, and the wooden stairs will prevent the entire farm from breaking. Finally, place a wooden sign on the wall right in front of the hopper.

Step 3) Placing redstone components and water

The dropper will keep giving concrete powder as soon as the generated concrete is mined in the Minecraft farm (Image via YouTube/Shulkercraft)

Once the base of the farm is ready, players can go ahead and place a dropper block facing downward, followed by an observer block right above it, facing downward as well. These must be connected with redstone dust on the top.

Essentially, the observer will notice the concrete block getting mined and activate the dropper to drop new concrete powder blocks onto the player standing beneath them.

Finally, place the water on the lower step of the stairs so that it flows on top of the hopper but stops due to the sign on the wall.

This completes the semi-automatic concrete maker. You can simply place the powder on the left hand side and place the pickaxe on the right.

After entering the farm, you can click both right and left mouse click at once to quickly place and break blocks. As soon as the concrete powder is placed, it will turn into solid concrete and get mined.

